tex's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

tex’s Valorant settings are optimal for those who wish to master Sentinel Agents like this 24-year-old professional. Ian “tex” Botsch is an American/German Valorant esports player, currently playing under Leviatán’s banner. He is fulfilling the role of a primary Sentinel for this NA organization’s team. He’s really skilled with Agents like Killjoy and Cypher. However, he has stunned the community with his exceptional plays with Agents like Gekko and Sage.

tex dipped his foot in Valorant esports in 2020 and got a kickstart in 2021 with Equinox Esports. In a span of three years, he has been a part of two esteemed teams, namely NRG and The Guard. He showed extreme prowess along with his other teammates at The Guard and won the VCT 2023: Ascension Americas. However, after the team disbanded, he joined Leviatán and has already won an A-tier tourney named Superdome 2023 Colombia.

For those interested in copying tex’s Valorant settings in 2024, this article will brief them on that essential information.

NB: tex's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

Leviatán’s tex's Valorant settings in 2024

Let’s see a detailed overview of tex's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.33

0.33 eDPI: 264

264 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1.2

1.2 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: On

On Firing Error Multiplier: 0.319

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

On Outer Line Length: 0

0 Outer Line Thickness: 0

0 Outer Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: On

On Firing Error Multiplier: 3

3 Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0e;0.319;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1e;3;S;s;0.677;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: V

V Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Always the Same Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.679

0.679 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Asus VG248QE

Asus VG248QE Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x

AMD Ryzen 9 5950x Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti

This concludes tex’s Valorant settings in 2024. Copying this American/German’s settings in Valorant might give you a headstart toward learning the basics of the game; you must practice diligently and regularly in order to achieve the ultimate quest of winning the ranked games.

