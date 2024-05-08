tex's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

tex’s Valorant settings are optimal for those who wish to master Sentinel Agents like this 24-year-old professional. Ian “tex” Botsch is an American/German Valorant esports player, currently playing under Leviatán’s banner. He is fulfilling the role of a primary Sentinel for this NA organization’s team. He’s really skilled with Agents like Killjoy and Cypher. However, he has stunned the community with his exceptional plays with Agents like Gekko and Sage.
tex dipped his foot in Valorant esports in 2020 and got a kickstart in 2021 with Equinox Esports. In a span of three years, he has been a part of two esteemed teams, namely NRG and The Guard. He showed extreme prowess along with his other teammates at The Guard and won the VCT 2023: Ascension Americas. However, after the team disbanded, he joined Leviatán and has already won an A-tier tourney named Superdome 2023 Colombia.
For those interested in copying tex’s Valorant settings in 2024, this article will brief them on that essential information.
NB: tex's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg
Leviatán’s tex's Valorant settings in 2024
Let’s see a detailed overview of tex's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.33
- eDPI: 264
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.2
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Centre Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0.319
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 3
- Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0e;0.319;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1e;3;S;s;0.677;o;1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: V
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.679
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Asus VG248QE
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti
This concludes tex’s Valorant settings in 2024. Copying this American/German’s settings in Valorant might give you a headstart toward learning the basics of the game; you must practice diligently and regularly in order to achieve the ultimate quest of winning the ranked games.
If tex's Valorant settings aren't your forte, here are other settings you can try in 2024:
- C0M’s Valorant settings
- aspas’ Valorant settings
- Zyppan’s Valorant settings
- nataNk’s Valorant settings
- Fit1nho’s Valorant settings