C0M's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

C0M’s Valorant settings are optimal for those who wish to emulate this professional’s playstyle as an Initiator Agent. Corbin “C0M” Lee is an American-born professional esports player, currently playing under Leviatán’s banner. His well-composed gameplay, exceptional positioning sense, and incredible utility usage have given him a spot as one of the Initiators in the NA Valorant scene. Initiator Agents, especially Sova, and Fade are his forte. On the other hand, he also fulfills the role of a Sentinel by playing Agents like Cypher and Viper.

C0M was an exceptional CS: GO player, better known for his contributions under Mythic’s banner. Then in 2020, he started his Valorant journey in Complexity Gaming. After that, he gathered immense experience from different teams like EZ5, Akrew, and especially Evil Geniuses, where he won his first-ever Valorant Champions 2023.

That said, this article will focus on C0M’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, keybinds, and other major aspects in 2024.

P.S.: C0M's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

Leviatán’s C0M's Valorant settings in 2024

Let’s see a detailed description of C0M's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.27

0.27 eDPI: 216

216 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Cyan Crosshair Color: #00ffff

#00ffff Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Centre Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Z

Z Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: T

T Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.082

1.082 Minimap Zoom: 0.911

0.911 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

1440x1080 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White Mousepad: Gamesense RUSH

Gamesense RUSH Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x

AMD Ryzen 9 5950x Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Players must realize they can only get a headstart in the game by copying C0M’s Valorant settings. Additionally, they need to practice for days to achieve the same amount of precision and game sense to perform like professionals.

