C0M's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

C0M’s Valorant settings are optimal for those who wish to emulate this professional’s playstyle as an Initiator Agent. Corbin “C0M” Lee is an American-born professional esports player, currently playing under Leviatán’s banner. His well-composed gameplay, exceptional positioning sense, and incredible utility usage have given him a spot as one of the Initiators in the NA Valorant scene. Initiator Agents, especially Sova, and Fade are his forte. On the other hand, he also fulfills the role of a Sentinel by playing Agents like Cypher and Viper.
C0M was an exceptional CS: GO player, better known for his contributions under Mythic’s banner. Then in 2020, he started his Valorant journey in Complexity Gaming. After that, he gathered immense experience from different teams like EZ5, Akrew, and especially Evil Geniuses, where he won his first-ever Valorant Champions 2023.
That said, this article will focus on C0M’s Valorant settings including his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, keybinds, and other major aspects in 2024.
Leviatán’s C0M's Valorant settings in 2024
Let’s see a detailed description of C0M's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00ffff
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Centre Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Z
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: T
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.082
- Minimap Zoom: 0.911
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Mousepad: Gamesense RUSH
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Players must realize they can only get a headstart in the game by copying C0M’s Valorant settings. Additionally, they need to practice for days to achieve the same amount of precision and game sense to perform like professionals.
