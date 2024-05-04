Brave’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using Brave’s Valorant settings will help enhance your grasp over the Controller Agents in Riot’s 5v5 tactical FPS. Hailing from Turkey, Eren “Brave” Kasırgai is a professional player, currently signed under the BBL Esports banner. He plays the role of a primary Controller for this Turkish Organization. Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper are his forte.
A combination of immaculate aim and ability to outplay opponents has earned Brave a spot as one of the top Controller players in the EMEA region. He started his Valorant journey in a tier-3 team called Dry Cotton but found his groove on Istanbul Wildcats.
Consequently, he played under several teams and garnered a plethora of experience and trophies before joining BBL Esports in 2022. Although his journey here hasn't been as rewarding as before. Despite participating in many S-Tier tournaments, he has yet to win something big.
Currently, Brave and his teammates are participating in the VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 in the hopes of securing their spot in VCT Masters Shanghai. Having said that, this article will explore Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024.
BBL Esports’ Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024
Below mentioned Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.85
- eDPI: 340
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary:
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Centre Dot: Off
Inner Lines:
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines:
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Home
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Page Up
- Use/Equip Ability 3: End
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.858
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: Unknown
Graphics Quality:
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rogue
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Hence, this concludes BBL Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024. However, players must realize that professionals often change their in-game settings. Therefore, do keep yourself updated with the settings list accordingly.
