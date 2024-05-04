Brave’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

  • home icon
By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified May 04, 2024 09:49 GMT
Brave at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 (Image via Liquipedia)
Brave at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 (Image via Liquipedia)

Using Brave’s Valorant settings will help enhance your grasp over the Controller Agents in Riot’s 5v5 tactical FPS. Hailing from Turkey, Eren “Brave” Kasırgai is a professional player, currently signed under the BBL Esports banner. He plays the role of a primary Controller for this Turkish Organization. Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper are his forte.

A combination of immaculate aim and ability to outplay opponents has earned Brave a spot as one of the top Controller players in the EMEA region. He started his Valorant journey in a tier-3 team called Dry Cotton but found his groove on Istanbul Wildcats.

Consequently, he played under several teams and garnered a plethora of experience and trophies before joining BBL Esports in 2022. Although his journey here hasn't been as rewarding as before. Despite participating in many S-Tier tournaments, he has yet to win something big.

Currently, Brave and his teammates are participating in the VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 in the hopes of securing their spot in VCT Masters Shanghai. Having said that, this article will explore Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024.

Note: Brave's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

BBL Esports’ Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024

Below mentioned Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.85
  • eDPI: 340
  • ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
  • Scoped Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

  • Color: Cyan
  • Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Centre Dot: Off

Inner Lines:

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 3
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off
  • Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: Home
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Page Up
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: End
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.858
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General:

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Nvidia Reflex: Unknown

Graphics Quality:

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

  • Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
  • Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we
  • Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rogue
  • Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
  • Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Hence, this concludes BBL Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024. However, players must realize that professionals often change their in-game settings. Therefore, do keep yourself updated with the settings list accordingly.

