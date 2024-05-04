Brave’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Using Brave’s Valorant settings will help enhance your grasp over the Controller Agents in Riot’s 5v5 tactical FPS. Hailing from Turkey, Eren “Brave” Kasırgai is a professional player, currently signed under the BBL Esports banner. He plays the role of a primary Controller for this Turkish Organization. Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper are his forte.

A combination of immaculate aim and ability to outplay opponents has earned Brave a spot as one of the top Controller players in the EMEA region. He started his Valorant journey in a tier-3 team called Dry Cotton but found his groove on Istanbul Wildcats.

Consequently, he played under several teams and garnered a plethora of experience and trophies before joining BBL Esports in 2022. Although his journey here hasn't been as rewarding as before. Despite participating in many S-Tier tournaments, he has yet to win something big.

Currently, Brave and his teammates are participating in the VCT 2024: EMEA Stage 1 in the hopes of securing their spot in VCT Masters Shanghai. Having said that, this article will explore Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024.

BBL Esports’ Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024

Below mentioned Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.85

0.85 eDPI: 340

340 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: Cyan

Cyan Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

#00FFFF Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Centre Dot: Off

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Home

Home Use/Equip Ability 2: Page Up

Page Up Use/Equip Ability 3: End

End Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 5

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.858

0.858 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: Unknown

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple (Tritanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Endgame Gear XM2we

Endgame Gear XM2we Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rogue

Zowie G-SR-SE Rogue Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Hence, this concludes BBL Brave’s Valorant settings in 2024. However, players must realize that professionals often change their in-game settings. Therefore, do keep yourself updated with the settings list accordingly.

