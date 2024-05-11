iZu’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Players who like to play on high sensitivity should take a look at iZu’s Valorant settings. Ham “iZu” Woo-Joo is a South Korean Valorant professional playing under T1’s roster. This 19-year-old gamer started his Esports career in 2022 when he joined All Ways Incheon. Later in the same year, iZu joined Jadeite’s Valorant roster and participated in various A and B-tier tournaments. In 2023, he was signed by the South Korean team T1.
iZu has competed in several competitions where he along with his team has achieved decent results. Here are some of the tournaments that iZu has participated in – VCT 2024: Pacific Kickoff, AfreecaTV Valorant League, TEN Valorant Global Invitational, and Valorant Challengers 2023: Japan Split 2.
For those wondering, this article takes a deep dive into iZu’s Valorant settings including his video settings, mouse sensitivity, and more.
Everything to know about iZu’s Valorant settings
Here is a list containing iZu’s Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.163
- eDPI: 260.8
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 4000
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2566K 360Hz Gaming Monitor
- Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro White
- Mousepad: Artisan Raiden FX XSoft
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Shure SE215
