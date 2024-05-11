iZu’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Players who like to play on high sensitivity should take a look at iZu’s Valorant settings. Ham “iZu” Woo-Joo is a South Korean Valorant professional playing under T1’s roster. This 19-year-old gamer started his Esports career in 2022 when he joined All Ways Incheon. Later in the same year, iZu joined Jadeite’s Valorant roster and participated in various A and B-tier tournaments. In 2023, he was signed by the South Korean team T1.

iZu has competed in several competitions where he along with his team has achieved decent results. Here are some of the tournaments that iZu has participated in – VCT 2024: Pacific Kickoff, AfreecaTV Valorant League, TEN Valorant Global Invitational, and Valorant Challengers 2023: Japan Split 2.

For those wondering, this article takes a deep dive into iZu’s Valorant settings including his video settings, mouse sensitivity, and more.

Everything to know about iZu’s Valorant settings

Here is a list containing iZu’s Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.163

0.163 eDPI: 260.8

260.8 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 4000

4000 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: off

off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outline Thickness: 0

0 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1

1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Medium

Medium Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2566K 360Hz Gaming Monitor

Zowie XL2566K 360Hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro White

Razer Viper V3 Pro White Mousepad: Artisan Raiden FX XSoft

Artisan Raiden FX XSoft Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: Shure SE215

