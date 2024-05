Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you're someone who likes flashy Duelist plays, Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings can help you adopt your favorite playstyle in-game. Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo is a South Korean Valorant player signed under T1. He started his esports career as an Overwatch player for Florida Mayhem, where he was known for his conspicuous Widowmaker plays. When Riot Games released Valorant in 2020, Sayaplayer switched games and joined T1. Although he later had a season-long stint with The Guard in North America, he returned to T1 in 2022 to compete in the VCT Pacific League.

Sayaplayer’s greatest feat was securing first place in VCT 2022: North America Stage 1 Challengers after defeating OpTic Gaming. He has also competed in many S-tier tournaments such as VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, Valorant Champions 2023, and VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters - Reykjavík, among others.

For those curious, this article discusses Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings in great detail, including his sensitivity, video, graphic settings, keybinds, and more.

Note: Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings have been procreated from Prosettings.net.

Everything to know about Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings

Sayaplayer’s Valorant settings are as follows:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1000

1000 Sensitivity: 0.339

0.339 eDPI: 339

339 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 Hz: 1000

1000 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Crosshair Color: #00FF00

#00FF00 Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outline Thickness: 0

0 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 3

3 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 1

1 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Always the Same Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.84

0.84 Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Off Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: On

On Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protanopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Zowie XL2546K 240Hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: Endgame Gear OP1 8K Black

Endgame Gear OP1 8K Black Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge

Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Mouse Cable Management Device: Zowie CAMADE II

