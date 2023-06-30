Deadlock vs. Sage in Valorant: Which Sentinel is better?

In Valorant, Sentinels play a vital role in maintaining control and supporting their teams. Deadlock and Sage are two popular agents in this category, each offering unique abilities contributing to their team's success. Players will be eager to know how Valorant's newest sentinel fares against the iconic Sage. In this article, we will compare the strengths and weaknesses of Deadlock and Sage to determine which agent provides a more effective toolkit for different scenarios.

Who comes out on top in Valorant

Active Playstyle vs. Defensive Support:

Deadlock brings an active playstyle to the battlefield, excelling at reacting to incoming threats and shutting down aggressive plays. Her abilities focus on disrupting enemy movement and gathering intelligence. On the other hand, Sage adopts a more defensive support role, providing healing and utility to sustain her team. Her abilities are centered around protecting and stabilizing key areas.

Disruption and Area Denial:

Deadlock's kit is designed to upset enemy movement and shut down rushes. Her GravNet and Sonic Sensor abilities can hinder enemy mobility and reveal their positions, providing valuable information to her team.

In contrast, Sage's abilities revolve around area denial and controlling the battlefield. Her Barrier Orb and Slow Orb can block off pathways and slow down enemy advances, creating opportunities for her team to strike or retreat.

Healing and Team Sustainability:

One of Sage's greatest strengths lies in her healing abilities. With her Healing Orb and Resurrection ultimate, she can provide critical health regeneration to her teammates and even revive fallen allies, turning the tide of battle. Deadlock, however, lacks direct healing abilities, focusing more on disrupting enemies and denying their advances rather than sustaining her team's health.

Ultimate Abilities:

Deadlock's ultimate, Annihilation, allows her to eliminate a single target by pulling them along a path of nanowires. This ability can quickly swing the momentum in her team's favor by removing a key opponent from the fight.

On the other hand, Sage's ultimate ability, Resurrection, enables her to revive a fallen teammate, giving her team a numerical advantage and the opportunity to turn the tides of battle.

Playstyle and Team Composition:

The choice between Deadlock and Sage depends on playstyle preferences and team composition. Deadlock thrives in active and reactive scenarios, making her an excellent choice for teams that prefer aggressive and fast-paced gameplay.

On the other hand, Sage excels in defensive strategies, providing sustainability and stability to her team. Her healing and resurrection abilities make her an invaluable asset in prolonged engagements and defensive setups.

When comparing Deadlock and Sage, it is clear that both agents bring unique strengths to the Sentinel role in Valorant. Deadlock's active playstyle and disruptive abilities make her a formidable force in shutting down rushes and gathering crucial information.

Conversely, Sage offers defensive support and sustainability through her healing and resurrection abilities, making her an invaluable asset in defensive strategies in Valorant.

The decision between Deadlock and Sage ultimately depends on individual playstyle preferences and the team's overall strategy. Both agents have the potential to make significant contributions to a team's success in Valorant. Whether it's the active and reactive prowess of Deadlock or the defensive support and sustainability of Sage, choosing the right Sentinel will greatly impact the outcome of a match in Valorant.

