"Definitely intended by the new design": Valorant developers respond to KAY/O buff criticisms

Valorant comprises of a diverse set of Agents, each with their own unique abilities. Over the years, Riot Games has been consistent when it comes to rolling out updates and patches for the game. These patches include fixing known bugs in the game, as well as buffing or nerfing agents.
Oftentimes, Agents need to be nerfed if their abilities are too powerful. And in cases where their abilities are too weak, these Agents receive a buff. In the recent Valorant 5.01 update on July 12, the agent KAY/O received such a buff. The community, however, was unhappy with it.
Community criticizes KAY/O buff in Valorant
In the recent Valorant 5.01 patch, KAY/O received a buff with respect to his FRAG/ment ability. As per the changes, the zone diameter for this ability has been reduced from 10m to 8m. Moreover, the damage from this ability now applies without needing a line of sight.
Before the patch, KAY/O's FRAG/ment ability usually worked like Reyna's Leer ability. Players will actually have to be in its line of sight in order to be affected by the ability.
This was changed in the new patch. After the fix, KAY/O's ability now damages through walls as well, just like Viper's Snakebite and Brimstone's Incendiary. The community, however, isn't having any of it.
Now that KAY/O's ability can damage through walls, it makes the ability very powerful. One user took to Twitter to demonstrate how the ability works and how it can easily destroy Killjoy's ultimate ability, Lockdown. The issue is that Killjoy's ultimate is something that has to be earned over multiple rounds. Having an ability that costs 200 credits in Valorant makes it extremely powerful and can potentially turn the tide in a match.
Players in the community were upset about the fact that the Sentinel class in Valorant was constantly being nerfed, except for Chamber who's way overpowered to be a Sentinel.
While some people on the internet dubbed these KAY/O buffs to be an accident, Ryan Coursart, Game Designer at Riot Games, took to Twitter to respond to these claims. In a tweet, he mentioned that these were the kinds of changes they needed in order to balance both sides. However, if they put one side at a disadvantage, the developers would find a fix.
He also admitted that he understood where this sentiment was stemming from. The Sentinel class, as mentioned before, was seeing too many nerfs, other than Chamber. He mentioned that they were keeping a close eye on this and were having active discussions about it.
There could be a fix to this solution sometime at a later date, but the developers at Riot Games are actively talking about it. If nothing else, this probably goes on to show that the developers are leaning towards showing some love to the Sentinel class as well.
That said, for now, KAY/O's FRAG/ment ability can easily push out damage through walls. This is something everyone in Valorant will have to work their way around for the time being.