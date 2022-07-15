"Definitely intended by the new design": Valorant developers respond to KAY/O buff criticisms

Valorant comprises of a diverse set of Agents, each with their own unique abilities. Over the years, Riot Games has been consistent when it comes to rolling out updates and patches for the game. These patches include fixing known bugs in the game, as well as buffing or nerfing agents.

Oftentimes, Agents need to be nerfed if their abilities are too powerful. And in cases where their abilities are too weak, these Agents receive a buff. In the recent Valorant 5.01 update on July 12, the agent KAY/O received such a buff. The community, however, was unhappy with it.

Community criticizes KAY/O buff in Valorant

career @careertwitch I'm convinced riot employees don't play their own game I'm convinced riot employees don't play their own game https://t.co/33nS40hCe4

In the recent Valorant 5.01 patch, KAY/O received a buff with respect to his FRAG/ment ability. As per the changes, the zone diameter for this ability has been reduced from 10m to 8m. Moreover, the damage from this ability now applies without needing a line of sight.

Before the patch, KAY/O's FRAG/ment ability usually worked like Reyna's Leer ability. Players will actually have to be in its line of sight in order to be affected by the ability.

This was changed in the new patch. After the fix, KAY/O's ability now damages through walls as well, just like Viper's Snakebite and Brimstone's Incendiary. The community, however, isn't having any of it.

Thomas❗ @t_wels_ @careertwitch the new update allows kay/o nade to do damage through walls now @careertwitch the new update allows kay/o nade to do damage through walls now

Now that KAY/O's ability can damage through walls, it makes the ability very powerful. One user took to Twitter to demonstrate how the ability works and how it can easily destroy Killjoy's ultimate ability, Lockdown. The issue is that Killjoy's ultimate is something that has to be earned over multiple rounds. Having an ability that costs 200 credits in Valorant makes it extremely powerful and can potentially turn the tide in a match.

C9 Keeoh @Keeoh



at least with sova shock darts you had to learn a line up or something



sova ult and brim ult make sense cause you’re trading ults for it



imo if ult is used the counter should at least have risk @rycoux I just don’t quite get the trade of 1 ult for 1 ability w/ no risk through a wall—at least with sova shock darts you had to learn a line up or somethingsova ult and brim ult make sense cause you’re trading ults for itimo if ult is used the counter should at least have risk @rycoux I just don’t quite get the trade of 1 ult for 1 ability w/ no risk through a wall—at least with sova shock darts you had to learn a line up or somethingsova ult and brim ult make sense cause you’re trading ults for itimo if ult is used the counter should at least have risk

career @careertwitch @rycoux i probably have top 10 hours played on kj and the fact that any ability that isnt an ult can break it makes no sense. how can 200 credit breach clear or kay/o molly 1 shot my 7 point ult that takes rounds to get @rycoux i probably have top 10 hours played on kj and the fact that any ability that isnt an ult can break it makes no sense. how can 200 credit breach clear or kay/o molly 1 shot my 7 point ult that takes rounds to get

callmetomorrow @callmetomorow @careertwitch @rycoux absolutely what i think, also when thinking of “low” elo which is where like what 80? 90? % of players are, this just makes it so so easy for even inexperienced players to throw a molly at the wall where the map shows the ult and it’s gone, takes no skill/game knowledge @careertwitch @rycoux absolutely what i think, also when thinking of “low” elo which is where like what 80? 90? % of players are, this just makes it so so easy for even inexperienced players to throw a molly at the wall where the map shows the ult and it’s gone, takes no skill/game knowledge

Players in the community were upset about the fact that the Sentinel class in Valorant was constantly being nerfed, except for Chamber who's way overpowered to be a Sentinel.

David Miller @KillerMillerGG @rycoux People are more so upset at the fact the sentinel role has been getting constant nerf after nerf after nerf excluding chamber who is so insanely broken we can’t even see other sentinels played in most regards @rycoux People are more so upset at the fact the sentinel role has been getting constant nerf after nerf after nerf excluding chamber who is so insanely broken we can’t even see other sentinels played in most regards

While some people on the internet dubbed these KAY/O buffs to be an accident, Ryan Coursart, Game Designer at Riot Games, took to Twitter to respond to these claims. In a tweet, he mentioned that these were the kinds of changes they needed in order to balance both sides. However, if they put one side at a disadvantage, the developers would find a fix.

Ryan Cousart @rycoux career @careertwitch I'm convinced riot employees don't play their own game I'm convinced riot employees don't play their own game https://t.co/33nS40hCe4 I know these look a bit weird but are definitely intended by the new design. These are the kinds of tradeoffs we work through on the balance side. We took the bet because we liked the reliability of the zone for the base case but if this becomes too egregious we will find a fix twitter.com/careertwitch/s… I know these look a bit weird but are definitely intended by the new design. These are the kinds of tradeoffs we work through on the balance side. We took the bet because we liked the reliability of the zone for the base case but if this becomes too egregious we will find a fix twitter.com/careertwitch/s…

He also admitted that he understood where this sentiment was stemming from. The Sentinel class, as mentioned before, was seeing too many nerfs, other than Chamber. He mentioned that they were keeping a close eye on this and were having active discussions about it.

Ryan Cousart @rycoux I've been having fun with y'all on this but it's apparent that the sentiment comes mainly from the lack of love the sentinels role has been receiving especially with the pronounced strength of current Chamber. We are having active convos on sentinels, just need a bit of time :D I've been having fun with y'all on this but it's apparent that the sentiment comes mainly from the lack of love the sentinels role has been receiving especially with the pronounced strength of current Chamber. We are having active convos on sentinels, just need a bit of time :D

There could be a fix to this solution sometime at a later date, but the developers at Riot Games are actively talking about it. If nothing else, this probably goes on to show that the developers are leaning towards showing some love to the Sentinel class as well.

That said, for now, KAY/O's FRAG/ment ability can easily push out damage through walls. This is something everyone in Valorant will have to work their way around for the time being.

