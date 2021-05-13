Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 34: Delhi Dragons beat Punjab Pinnacles 3-0

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 saw Delhi Dragons and Punjab Pinnacles battling it out on its 34th day. Today's three-map Valorant series was hard-fought. However, in the end, Delhi Dragons snagged the series 3-0.

With 2.5 points secured today, the Delhi Dragons surpassed Hyderabad Nawabs in the points table, and they are now in third place.

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 features a prize pool of ₹15,00,000, where eight city-based teams will fight it out on Valorant to claim their share of the pie. The league features India’s top Valorant pros and content creators.

Today’s Delhi Dragons squad consisted of Ghost, Badman, Hikka, Smx, and Rebel. Punjab Pinnacles had KnightRider, Scargod, Rvk, Sh1vy, and Hydraflick.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 34 match recap

Following the map veto process, the three Valorant maps that were selected by the teams for today’s series were:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Skyesports Valorant League day 34 maps (Image from Skyesports)

Game 1: Ascent

The first map witnessed a close match between the two teams. Delhi Dragons were barely ahead after the first half with a score of 7-5. Delhi’s Ghost showed up with a top-class individual performance which undeniably gave his side the edge to persevere over the fight put up by Punjab Pinnacles.

Delhi Dragons ended the first map with a score of 13-11. Along with an ace and many quads and triple kills, Ghost towered over others in the kill chart with 37 kills on Jett. The closest to him was Punjab Pinnacles’ Scargod with 24 kills on Raze.

Skyesports Valorant League day 34 map 1 result (Image from Skyesports)

Game 2: Haven

In the second Valorant map of the day, Punjab Pinnacles again put up a valiant fight with their whole team, only to be shut down by Ghost’s raw individual prowess. It was a near equal fight till Ghost’s ace in the second half, which turned the tide of battle to Delhi Dragons’ favor.

Skyesports Valorant League day 34 map 2 result (Image from Skyesports)

Game 3: Icebox

Icebox has been Punjab Pinnacle’s best Valorant map of the tournament. But it seemed like Delhi Dragons came ready. There was little individual performance at play from the Delhi Dragons in the third map of the day. Rather, it was a wonderful execution of strategy and well-rounded teamplay, which won them the map 13-6.

Skyesports Valorant League day 34 map 3 results (Image from Skyesports)