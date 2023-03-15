dephh Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Riot Games released its 5v5 character-based tactical shooter, Valorant, in 2020. The game currently has 22 Agents, each with unique abilities. These abilities make the game more complex by adding layers to the gun-based combat, which remains the title's central focus.

To perform to the best of your abilities in FPS titles, you need settings optimized for your specific needs. However, given the wide variety of elements and steps involved in the process, it can be overwhelming for beginners. In this case, looking at professional players' settings in Valorant can be pretty helpful.

Rory "dephh" Jackson is a professional Valorant player of British descent and is currently the IGL for the North American team Sentinels. Before this, he had played for the XSET squad, with whom he rose to great heights in the game's esports scene. Here are all his in-game settings and the peripherals he used.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by SEN dephh in 2023

The following sections contain all the details about the settings used by dephh in Valorant, ranging from his crosshairs to his video settings and more.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outlines Opacity: 1

Outlines Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2411T

Mouse: VAXEE XE Wireless White

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

dephh is known best as a Sentinel main, but he had also played his fair share of Astra during the Agent's hay days. Despite not being considered the most skilled player in mechanics, he is among the smartest players in the professional Valorant scene. While adopting the settings used by professional players such as him can be a helpful initial step towards enhancing your gameplay, it is essential to acknowledge that achieving their proficiency will require much dedication and practice.

