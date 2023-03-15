dephh Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Riot Games released its 5v5 character-based tactical shooter, Valorant, in 2020. The game currently has 22 Agents, each with unique abilities. These abilities make the game more complex by adding layers to the gun-based combat, which remains the title's central focus.
To perform to the best of your abilities in FPS titles, you need settings optimized for your specific needs. However, given the wide variety of elements and steps involved in the process, it can be overwhelming for beginners. In this case, looking at professional players' settings in Valorant can be pretty helpful.
Rory "dephh" Jackson is a professional Valorant player of British descent and is currently the IGL for the North American team Sentinels. Before this, he had played for the XSET squad, with whom he rose to great heights in the game's esports scene. Here are all his in-game settings and the peripherals he used.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by SEN dephh in 2023
The following sections contain all the details about the settings used by dephh in Valorant, ranging from his crosshairs to his video settings and more.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outlines Opacity: 1
- Outlines Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2411T
- Mouse: VAXEE XE Wireless White
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
dephh is known best as a Sentinel main, but he had also played his fair share of Astra during the Agent's hay days. Despite not being considered the most skilled player in mechanics, he is among the smartest players in the professional Valorant scene. While adopting the settings used by professional players such as him can be a helpful initial step towards enhancing your gameplay, it is essential to acknowledge that achieving their proficiency will require much dedication and practice.