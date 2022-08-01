Dicey Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Although Valorant is just two years old, the game already has a dedicated community and an ever-expanding pro circuit. Quan "dicey" Tran is an American esports player currently a part of FaZe Clan.

Dicey started his journey in Valorant in 2020. Over the years, he's been a part of multiple clans, including Immortals and 100 Thieves.

However, he found his place with FaZe Clan early in 2022 and has stuck to the team. He has managed to garner quite the fan base after going professional.

Since joining FaZe Clan, Dicey has showcased his true prowess in Valorant. He's usually seen playing Chamber, and he's pretty devastating with the Agent.

His impeccable aim and his idea about Agents and their abilities make him a formidable opponent in the professional circuit.

FaZe dicey's settings in Valorant

Quan | FaZe @diceyzx #VCTNA 1-3 against @XSET Heartbreaking loss but we did our best this vct run. Almost made the lower bracket comeback. Overall tho im proud of our performance this vct. congrats to xset and goodluck at Masters. We go again in LCQ. #FaZeUp 1-3 against @XSET Heartbreaking loss but we did our best this vct run. Almost made the lower bracket comeback. Overall tho im proud of our performance this vct. congrats to xset and goodluck at Masters. We go again in LCQ. #FaZeUp #VCTNA

The settings below are what FaZe dicey usually uses in the game and are based on the data found on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.18

eDPI: 144

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: C

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: L-Ctrl

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Mouse: Vaxee Outset AX

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Headset: Sennheiser GAME ONE

PC Setting

CPU: Intel Core i7- 9700k

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti

These are all the settings that dicey uses in his game. Fans can use this article as a reference to set up their own playstyle based on these settings.

Once set up, players can either continue to use these settings or tweak them further to fit their own profiles.

For tactical shooters like Valorant, settings play a vital role because they help players perform efficiently. Even if one parameter is off, users might find it difficult to perform optimally in each and every round of the game.

