Dicey Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Although Valorant is just two years old, the game already has a dedicated community and an ever-expanding pro circuit. Quan "dicey" Tran is an American esports player currently a part of FaZe Clan.
Dicey started his journey in Valorant in 2020. Over the years, he's been a part of multiple clans, including Immortals and 100 Thieves.
However, he found his place with FaZe Clan early in 2022 and has stuck to the team. He has managed to garner quite the fan base after going professional.
Since joining FaZe Clan, Dicey has showcased his true prowess in Valorant. He's usually seen playing Chamber, and he's pretty devastating with the Agent.
His impeccable aim and his idea about Agents and their abilities make him a formidable opponent in the professional circuit.
FaZe dicey's settings in Valorant
The settings below are what FaZe dicey usually uses in the game and are based on the data found on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.18
- eDPI: 144
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: C
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: L-Ctrl
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Vaxee Outset AX
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Headset: Sennheiser GAME ONE
PC Setting
- CPU: Intel Core i7- 9700k
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti
These are all the settings that dicey uses in his game. Fans can use this article as a reference to set up their own playstyle based on these settings.
Once set up, players can either continue to use these settings or tweak them further to fit their own profiles.
For tactical shooters like Valorant, settings play a vital role because they help players perform efficiently. Even if one parameter is off, users might find it difficult to perform optimally in each and every round of the game.