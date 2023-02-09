Disguised (DSG) vs Mad Lions at NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

All twelve of North America's tier-2 Valorant teams put on an incredible show for their audience in the first week of the NA Valorant Challengers League. As we head into the second week of the tournament, another set of matchups will be played out as teams progress through the tournament's Group Stage.

On Day 2 of the NA Valorant Challengers League Group Stage, one of the most popular teams in the league, Disguised, will take on Mad Lions' promising roster in a best-of-three matchup. With both teams having lost their opening matches of the tournament, this Week 2 matchup will be a decisive one in their advancement to the latter stages of the Challengers League.

DSG vs Mad Lions: Who will win this Week 2 matchup of Valorant Challengers North America: Split 1?

Predictions

Both Disguised and Mad Lions met with defeat in their Week 1 NA VCL matchup. However, both teams have a roster of experienced players who are capable of performing in the Valorant Champions Tour circuit.

Disguised has a roster led by a veteran in-game leader, steel, who takes up the role of the team's Controller player. The team also has a trio from Knights' former roster, XXiF, Genghsta, and Exalt, taking up the Initiator and Sentinel roles, and the youngster, clear, leading the charge as the primary Duelist.

Mad Lions, on the other hand, has a fairly young talent, Trick, as their in-game leader, followed by players like Ange, drone, and ZexRow, who have relatively less experience competing in VCT events. The highlight of Mad Lions' roster is their star Duelist, Will, who has been exceptional throughout his career for popular teams like Built By Gamers and 100 Thieves.

As we enter this Week 2 matchup, both Disguised and Mad Lions appear to be on level footing. Both teams failed to secure a victory in their opening matchups, and are desperate to win this upcoming bout. However, based on their performances so far in the Challengers League, Mad Lions shows the most potential to emerge triumphant in this VCL Group Stage matchup.

Head-to-head

Being two newly formed teams, Disguised and Mad Lions have not had the opportunity to play against each other in an official setup, which makes the upcoming matchup all the more interesting.

Recent results

Disguised kicked off the NA VCL Group Stage with a 0-2 defeat to The Guard in Week 1. Prior to that, DSG competed in the Open Qualifiers for the tournament, which they managed to cruise through with a flawless run, winning all 7 of their qualification matches.

Mad Lions were defeated by TSM in their first match of the Group Stage. In their leadup to the North American VCL, Mad Lions took part in the Open Qualifiers, where they won 9 out of their 10 qualification matches.

Potential lineups

Disguised

Drake " Exalt " Branly

" Branly Joshua " steel " Nissan (IGL)

" Nissan (IGL) Amgalan " Genghsta " Nemekhbayar

" Nemekhbayar Damion " XXiF " Cook

" Cook Joseph " clear " Allen

" Allen Kyle "OCEAN" O'Brien (Coach)

Mad Lions

Justin " Trick " Sears

" Sears Adam " Ange " Milian

" Milian Anthony " ZexRow " Colandro

" Colandro Taylor " drone " Johnson

" Johnson William " Will " Cheng

" Cheng Jornen "MoonChopper" Nishiyama (Coach)

Where to watch

Valorant players can watch the NA Valorant Challengers League: Split 1 live on the Twitch handles of Valorant North America and Knights Arena, along with official watch parties worldwide. Disguised will take on Mad Lion on February 9, 2023 at 1 pm PST / 10 pm CET / 2.30 am IST (next day).

