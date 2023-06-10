DRX vs Attacking Soul Esports - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 will be the second international event of the 2023 VCT year, and fans have been waiting eagerly for the tournament to start. 12 of the finest teams across the three regions of Americas, EMEA, and Pacific have qualified for this prestigious event. The winner takes home the Masters Tokyo trophy as well as a $350,000 cash prize. The winner's region also gets an extra spot during their Last Chance Qualifiers for a spot at Valorant Champions 2023.

DRX and Attacking Soul Esports will be the second matchup on the inaugural day of Masters Tokyo. These two Asian teams are coming into this tournament with vastly different expectations, so this game should be an interesting and unpredictable display.

DRX vs Attacking Soul Esports: Who will win the second game of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023?

Predictions

DRX has been one of the most successful teams in Valorant esports. The roster has had unmatched success regionally and made a name for themselves on the international stage with their knack for being an incredibly difficult opponent to take down. The team had a dominant regular season in VCT Pacific 2023 before having a sloppy playoffs run, which ultimately saw them failing to win the championship.

Despite this, DRX is expected to be one of the strongest teams at Masters Tokyo. The team has no shortage of talent, with superstars Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul and Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan being notable standouts. The roster is expected to get out of the group stages comfortably, and anything short of a good playoff run would be a disappointment for DRX.

Attacking Soul Esports is an unknown entity for many VCT fans across the world. The Chinese team will be making their debut at Masters Tokyo, with their most recognizable player being former EDward Gaming talent Qu "Life" Donghao. Chinese teams, in particular, are known for their aggressive playstyle and raw mechanics, and Attacking Soul Esports is no different.

The team has great talent, with Life and soon-to-be fan favorite Zhang "hfmi0dzjc9z7" Juncheng being players fans should keep and eye on. Attacking Soul Esports has had strong performances in the Chinese scene, with only EDward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming able to stand toe-to-toe with them.

DRX is coming into this matchup as enormous favorites. However, the unpredictability and fearlessness of Attacking Soul Esports could give them a chance to win an upset map. Despite this, DRX's world-class anti-stratting and set plays should see them handle the Chinese team with relative ease.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time in VCT history that DRX and Attacking Soul Esports will go head-to-head.

Recent results

DRX's last match was against Paper Rex in the VCT Pacific 2023 Grand Finals where the latter reverse swept them.

Attacking Soul Esports' most recent match was against EDward Gaming. They faced off against each other in the Lower Bracket Finals of the FGC Valorant Invitational 2023: Act 2, where Attacking Soul Esports lost 0-3.

Expected rosters

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Sang-min Kim "Zest" Gi-seok

Gi-seok Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Byung-chul Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

Myeong-kwan Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

Attacking Soul Esports

Wang "Monk" Haoyu

Haoyu Zhang "hfmi0dzjc9z7" Juncheng

Juncheng Liu "YHchen" Zhen-feng

Zhen-feng Jiang "Bunt" He

He Qu "Life" Donghao

Donghao Yang "EGO" Haozun (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant fans worldwide can tune into the second matchup of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 between DRX and Attacking Soul Esports on the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. Broadcasts of various regional languages will also be available.

DRX versus Attacking Soul Esports will take place on June 11, 2023, at 11:30 AM IST/8:00 AM CEST /11:00 PM PDT (June 10, 2023).

