DRX vs Detonation FocusMe - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

The regular season of VCT Pacific League is coming to a close soon. The tournament, which began on March 25, 2023, has seen intense competition between the ten franchised teams from across the Asia-Pacific region. Over almost seven weeks of the tournament, the teams have fought tooth and nail to move to the playoffs, from where they can go on to represent the region in Valorant Masters 2023 to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

May 8, 2023 is Day 21 of the tournament. The only match for the day will be played between the team at the top of the points table, Korean giants DRX, and the team at the bottom of the table, Japanese representatives Detonation FocusMe (DFM). Here is everything you need to know going into the match.

DRX vs DFM: Who will win the final match of Week 7 of VCT Pacific 2023?

Predictions

DRX has looked unbeatable ever since they replaced Zest with the young gun Foxy9. It's almost as if the team can do no wrong. Even in cases where they falter at the start (case in point, the match against RRQ), they always bring things back to end up winning the series.

DFM didn't have a host of expectations riding on their back when they came into the VCT Pacific League, but it is surprising to even the most ardent haters how consistently poor their performance has been in the tournament. They were plagued by multiple issues, which seem to have started getting resolved, but perhaps it is too little too late for this tournament.

DRX should close the series out 2-0 without any qualms, and anything other than this would be considered an upset.

Head-to-head

The teams faced off against one another in a showmatch in December last year, and to little surprise, DRX came out on top.

Recent results

DRX has not lost a single series ever since they came out of their VCT LOCK//IN loss against LOUD. In VCT Pacific, they have defeated every single team that has come their way, with only Gen.G and RRQ being able to even take a map away from them.

Detonation FocusMe, on the other hand, is yet to win a single series since the organization gained partner status with Riot Games during Champions last year.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Sang-Min Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung

Jae-sung Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Myeong-gwan Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Byung-chul Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

DetonatioN FocusMe

Seo "Suggest" Jae-young

Jae-young Tomoki "xnfri" Mariya

Mariya Enomoto "Anthem" Yoshitaka (IGL)

Yoshitaka (IGL) Park "Seoldam" Sang-min

Sang-min Shogo "takej" Takemori

Takemori Hirotaka "Melofovia" Okazaki (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the live English broadcast of the match on the official Twitch or YouTube channel of VCT Pacific League. The same match can also be watched with commentary in languages like Korean and Japanese on the respective streams. You can also tune into watch parties hosted by players and streamers from across the world if you like additional commentary and banter.

DRX will take on DFM on May 8, 2023, at 1 am PDT/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST/JST.

Results

Note: This section will be updated after the match is completed.

