DRX vs FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Round 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The ongoing Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is where the top teams from around the globe are competing to be the best. It is also the first international LAN event in Valorant history that will have a live audience. Fans will be allowed into the arena (Forum Copenhagen) on July 22, 2022, and will get to see the top four teams fight to lift the trophy on July 24, 2022.

With Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming already securing their place in the top four, only two more teams will get a chance to perform in front of a live audience later this week. These remaining teams will be decided tonight.

Fnatic will face Leviatan in tonight's first game, while DRX will take on FunPlus Phoenix in the second game of the day. The winners of both of these games will secure their slot in the top four while the losers return home empty-handed.

DRX and FunPlus Phoenix: Who will be in the top four of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

DRX had a great start to the competition by winning their first three games. However, the team received its first taste of defeat against OpTic Gaming last night and is ready to start its journey in the Lower Bracket tonight.

Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix has struggled to find momentum in this competition. The team has already lost to DRX once in the Group Stage. The EMEA side will have a chance to exact revenge on their competitors as the team will face DRX in the Lower Round 2 tie of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

Both teams will play a best-of-three series, and fans can expect a nail-biting fight tonight.

Prediction

Despite the earlier defeat against DRX in the Group Stage, FunPlus Phoenix is looking to be the favorite to win the series tonight. The EMEA side struggled a bit in the initial stages due to the absence of its star player SUYGETSU in the first few games.

However, his return to the team has already boosted the squad's confidence, which is reflected in their performance against Guild Esports last Saturday. The team will definitely try to deliver something similar tonight to knock DRX out of the competition.

However, DRX will surely put up a tough fight against the EMEA side tonight. With proper homework and a strategic approach, the Korean side can defeat FunPlus Phoenix once again.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other only once in the past, and DRX came out on top. FunPlus Phoenix will try to even things up by winning the game tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. DRX has won four of its last five games in all competitions, whereas FunPlus Phoenix has won three out of its last five games.

Potential lineup

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the elimination tie between DRX and FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 11.30 pm IST / 8.00 pm CET on July 18, 2022.

However, the match may begin before the scheduled time if the first match between Fnatic and Leviatan concludes a bit earlier.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will stay in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen? DRX FunPlus Phoenix 1 votes so far