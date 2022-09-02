EDward Gaming at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matchups, and more

The VCT Champions 2022 kicked off with a bang and is primed to maintain its electric pace until September 18. Boasting a massive legion of fans, the Champions event will take place in Istanbul and Turkey.

Sixteen of the world’s finest Valorant teams are gearing up to clash against each other at the VCT Champions 2022 for the title of Valorant Champions Istanbul.

Analysis of EDward Gaming's roster at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

As part of Group A, all sides have already played their first matches on the inaugural day of the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage. Notably, EDward Gaming has been stepping up to the plate and delivering decent performances in the buildup.

The side are renowned for their sturdy framework and unwavering resolve. Armed with a winning mentality, EDward Gaming has set foot on the world stage. Being a new outfit, their bespoke tactics have caught opponents offguard.

EDward Gaming's roster

The side boast the following personnel:

Guo “Haodong” Haodong

Qu “Life” Donghao

Wan “CHICHOO” Shunzhi

Wang “Nobody” Senxu

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang

Lo “AfteR” Wen-Hsin (Coach)

Team analysis

EDward Gaming is an underdog side competing against world-class outfits. Surprisingly, their win rate is remarkably high in comparison to the more successful teams in the VCT 2022 event.

Guo “Haodong” Haodong

Guo “Haodong” Haodong stats (Image via Twitter/@yickostatistics)

Haodong has been oscillating between the role of an Initiator and a Controller. He possesses great insight regarding maps, allowing him to easily initiate onto enemy-controlled areas with his Agent abilities.

A capable player, his talent for understanding the team's needs and versatility make him a scary prospect. Haodong has a great Average Combat Score (ACS) of 179, a First Blood Success Rate (FBSR) of 50%, and a rating of 0.89.

Qu “Life” Donghao

Qu “Life” Donghao stats (Image via Twitter/@yickostatistics)

Life is an explosive player who has primed himself for the Duelist role. His patience and mechanical expertise shine bright in critical situations. Life has an immense grasp on his Agents, allowing him to tactically deploy utility for his team and win rounds. Furthermore, he is capable of forcing his way into heavily guarded areas and clearing a path for his teammates.

Life has a monstrous ACS of 216, an FBSR of 51%, and a rating of 1.

Wan “CHICHOO” Shunzhi

Wan “CHICHOO” Shunzhi stats (Image via Twitter/@yickostatistics)

CHICHOO, like his teammates, is an exceptional talent. His prowess as a Controller has successfully attracted fans and detractors alike.

Many are excited for his performances throughout VCT 2022. His remarkable usage of his Agent and scoring crucial kills make him a terrifying force.

With that being said, CHICHOO has a high ACS of 217, an FBSR of 45%, and a rating of 1.21

Wang “Nobody” Senxu

Wang “Nobody” Senxu stats (Image via Twitter/@yickostatistics)

Nobody is the primary Initiator for EDward Gaming. He is essential in handling positioning and executing strategies to perfection. Furthermore, his impeccable perception allows him to make an ideal decision.

Nobody has a massive impact on determining his team's pace throughout the round, allowing them to dominate at every turn.

The Initiator has an absurd ACS of 232, an FBSR of 36%, and a rating of 1.22.

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang stats (Image via Twitter/@yickostatistics)

ZmjjKK stepped into the VCT 2022 event with heavy firepower. He has mostly played the Sentinel role for his team, frequently deputizing as a Duelist. His precise aim, unwavering focus and mechanical prowess make him a deadly player.

ZmjjKK has a god-tier ACS of 269, an FBSR of 56%, and a rating of 1.23.

A look at EDward Gaming's recent performances

EDward Gaming has delivered phenomenal performances in VCT 2022 so far:

FGC Valorant Invitational 2022: Act 2: Secured first position by winning 3-2 against KONE in a best-of-5 format.

Secured first position by winning 3-2 against KONE in a best-of-5 format. FGC Valorant Invitational 2022: Act 3: Secured first position by winning 3-1 against KONE in a best-of-5 format.

Secured first position by winning 3-1 against KONE in a best-of-5 format. VCT 2022: East Asia Last Chance Qualifier: Secured first position by winning 3-0 against On Sla2ers in a best-of-5 format.

Secured first position by winning 3-0 against On Sla2ers in a best-of-5 format. VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Group Stage: Lost 1-2 against Paper Rex in a best-of-3 format, and moved to the lower bracket of Group A.

Upcoming matches

EDward Gaming is seated in Group A of the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group stage. They are accompanied by Paper Rex, Leviatán, and Team Liquid.

Their next match is up against Team Liquid, scheduled to take place on September 4 at 8:00 am PDT/5 pm CEST/ 8:30 pm IST.

