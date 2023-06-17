EDward Gaming vs LOUD - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo has led to some of the tensest matches in Valorant. A total of twelve teams started at the event. The top four got a direct pass to the Playoffs, whereas the other teams had to battle it in the Group Stage. Finally, the four other teams that made their way to the Playoffs were EDward Gaming, NRG Esports, DRX, and Evil Geniuses. Day 7 of the Playoffs has two matches, one between China's EDward Gaming and Brazil's LOUD.

Day 6 of the Playoffs had two matchups. The first was between NRG Esports and Fnatic. The NA vs. EMEA matchup was close on the first map, but things became one-sided on the second map, Bind. Fnatic destroyed NRG by closing Bind by 13-4 and winning the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

The second matchup was a Pacific brawl between Paper Rex and DRX. Due to something's absence at Tokyo, Paper Rex played with their substitute, cgrs which led to many people counting them out, but the results said otherwise. Paper Rex won the BO3 series with a clean 2-0, which sent DRX to the lower bracket.

EDward Gaming vs. LOUD - Which team will be eliminated from VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

EDward Gaming has been on a Cinderella run in VCT Masters Tokyo. The team got their first international win over NAVI and shocked the world. Later, they upped themselves by getting revenge against T1 and became the first Chinese team ever to make it to the Playoffs. EDward Gaming is full of players with insane aims, but the biggest threat is ZmjjKK and his aggressive Operator.

LOUD has been very consistent in displaying top-level performances. The team had a great run to make it to VCT LOCK//IN's Grand Finals and ended up winning VCT Americas League. Despite this, LOUD's debut at Tokyo looked shaky and will require them to bounce back mentally.

The matchup favors LOUD, as the team is far more experienced and has performed significantly better in 2023. However, EDward Gaming is the rising star of this event and cannot be underestimated. The Jett battle between Aspas and ZmjjKK will determine how some of the early moments of rounds will turn out to be.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

EDward Gaming's most recent match in VCT Masters Tokyo was against Team Liquid. They lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

LOUD's most recent match in VCT Masters Tokyo was against Evil Geniuses, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas League. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The game will occur on June 17 at 8 pm PDT/5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

