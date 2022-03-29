Enigma Gaming vs Team Snakes: Valorant TEC Gauntlet Season 4 grand final prediction, head-to-head, and livestream details 

Enigma Gaming is ready to face Team Snakes (former Team Exploit) in the Valorant TEC Gauntlet Season 4 grand final tonight. The two teams will square off in a best-of-five series to take home the crown.

Velocity Gaming was the champion of the previous three seasons of the TEC Gauntlet. Fans will get a new champion this time around and both teams are determined to win the title tonight.

Enigma Gaming vs Team Snakes: Who will be the Champion of the Valorant TEC Gauntlet Season 4?

Enigma Gaming and Team Snakes are two of the most consistent teams in the Valorant TEC Gauntlet Season 4. The former faced True Rippers in the Upper Finals and got the better of their opposition to reach the grand final.

The Snakes took a longer route after losing to True Rippers in the upper semifinals. The Pakistani side made its way through to the grand finals with an excellent run in the lower bracket. They also took their revenge against True Rippers by defeating them in the lower final and knocking the Indian side out of the competition.

Prediction:

Considering current form and firepower, Enigma Gaming is the favorite to win the series tonight. The Indian side has been in excellent form recently and is currently one of the strongest teams in the region.

The combination of firepower and unique strategic plays makes this team better than the rest. When a team has the duo of Rawfiul, Excali upfront, and the big IGL brain of Antidote on their side, the opponent will always need to be wary of them.

On the other hand, Team Snakes is arguably the best team from Pakistan and the team has some exciting talents in their squad as well. With players like shooterR, HSB and soulm8 in the team, the Pakistani side, could pull off a miracle tonight.

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other twice in the past and both have secured one win each in their favor. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's bout.

Recent Results

Both teams have won four of their last five games in all competitions. However, the only defeat faced by Enigma Gaming in its recent games was against Team Snakes itself.

Enigma Gaming and Team Snakes recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

Team Snakes

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Abdul Haseeb "HSB" Khan

Abdul Sami "K1Ng" Khero

Muhammad "soulM8" Usman

SH4KA

When and where to watch?

South Asian Valorant fans can enjoy the Valorant TEC Gauntlet Season 4 Grand Finals between Enigma Gaming and Team Snakes live on The Esports Club YouTube channel from 6:00 PM IST onwards on March 29.

