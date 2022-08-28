Enigma Gaming vs Velocity Gaming: Skyesports Pro Invitational Valorant 2.0 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

With some of the best Valorant rosters in India and beyond, Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0 will soon crown the best-performing team. The event will conclude on August 30 with the grand final, one of the contenders of which will be determined through today's upper bracket final match.

Velocity Gaming will take on Enigma Gaming in a best-of-three matchup, with the winner gaining a direct slot to the grand final. The loser will still have a chance to return by winning the lower finals.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



vs

vs



Watch it live on Skyesports YT & Rooter!



@AMDIndia Your weekend is gonna be LIT as we have upper bracket finals today in AMD Skyesports Pro Invitational season 2, powered by @RooterSports @Enigmagamingind vs @officialvlt [UB] @ReckoningIndia vs @EsportsMedal [LB]Watch it live on Skyesports YT & Rooter! Your weekend is gonna be LIT as we have upper bracket finals today in AMD Skyesports Pro Invitational season 2, powered by @RooterSports @Enigmagamingind vs @officialvlt [UB]@ReckoningIndia vs @EsportsMedal [LB]Watch it live on Skyesports YT & Rooter!@AMDIndia https://t.co/qoFQC5kSkV

Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming have showcased some of the best playstyles in past Valorant tournaments. It will be entertaining for fans to watch these two teams challenge each other with their intriguing strategies. After all, impossible clutches in close situations are exciting to witness.

Enigma Gaming vs Velocity Gaming: Who will win the Skyesports Pro Invitational Upper Final Valorant game?

As two of the best Indian Valorant teams gear up for the clash, fans wonder who will eventually take the cake. That said, it's pretty difficult to predict the outcome of Valorant's infinite possibilities in pro-play.

Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming's last face-off was in TEC Challengers Series 8, where the former defeated the veteran roster in the grand final. It will be interesting to see how the teams gear up for Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0's upper final, which will be Velocity's chance to avenge their defeat.

Further down, this article will predict the outcome of today's upper final through head-to-head comparisons and recent results.

Predictions

Velocity and Enigma display immense potential to give each other a hard time in today's upper final. The teams are deserving contenders from every aspect, and both are capable enough to lift the trophy too.

That said, Enigma Gaming is presently in their prime, defeating every competition in their way. They have remained undefeated in the tournament and have showcased dominance over Velocity in past tournaments.

Velocity also presented quite the challenge to the teams they faced, remaining undefeated in Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0 like Enigma. But the Antidote-led team is expected to have a slight edge over Velocity, considering their recent form.

Head-to-head comparison

Head-to-head comparison Part 1 (Image via Vlr.gg)

Enigma has faced Velocity several times, and the latter has prevailed over the former in most scenarios. They ran into each other 20 times, and Velocity won 15 of the matchups.

Head-to-head comparison Part 2 (Image via Vlr.gg)

By head-to-head comparison, Velocity has a clear upperhand over Enigma in the upcoming Valorant game.

Recent results

Enigma Gaming emerged victorious in the recently held TEC Challengers Series 8 grand final over Velocity Gaming. That said, the latter defeated Enigma in an earlier upper matchup. Hence, the competition seems equal when it comes to recent head-to-head results.

Recent results (Image via Vlr.gg)

Enigma and Velocity feature equal form in Valorant esports as far as recent results are concerned.

Potential lineups

Velocity Gaming

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Mohit "mw1" Wakle

Wakle Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Sawant Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Roy Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Bose Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Kotian Rishi “RvK” Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Akram “rawfiul” Virani

Where to watch

Fans from all over the world can watch the exciting Valorant matchup live on YouTube and Rooter. It is expected to start at 1:00 PM on August 28 and will be broadcast in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Upper Bracket Finals match in Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0? Enigma Gaming Velocity Gaming 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen