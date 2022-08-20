Enzo Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Enzo is a French national who plays Valorant professionally for team Fnatic. Also known as Fearoth, Enzo can usually be seen playing Agents like Fade and Sova. He joined the Fnatic roster in the month of April 2022, and has represented his team in multiple international tournaments in the past few months.
Enzo and Fnatic have had a successful run in the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage 2 where they defeated FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Finals. However, their run was cut short when the team lost to FunPlus Phoenix in the lower bracket round 3 of the VCT Masters Copenhagen.
All that aside, Enzo will be seen at the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament in Fnatic colors. He's absolutely brilliant when it comes to using initiators in the game. So, one can expect some insane gunfights during the early stages of the match whenever Enzo is involved.
He has been active in the Valorant competitive scene since early 2021. He has played for teams like Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas before finally settling down with team Fnatic. That said, it will be interesting to see how Enzo performs in the upcoming Champions 2022 tournament.
Everything that fans need to know about Enzo's Valorant settings
As mentioned before, Enzo is a very talented player. Given how good he is at the game, his huge fan following is quite understandable. That said, many fans would like to know what his settings look like, which in turn might help them get better at the game.
Settings play an important role when it comes to gaming. For a fast paced game such as Valorant, improper settings can cause a lot of discomfort during the game. Here are the parameters that Enzo uses in Valorant.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2
- Mouse: Logitec G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Vaxee PA Black
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 400
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: A
- Use Ability 2: F
- Use Ability 3: V
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1440 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Full Screen
PC Settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 Super
These are the settings that Enzo uses in Valorant. Fans can use this as a reference and further tweak these settings to get to a point where they are comfortable as well.