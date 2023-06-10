Evil Geniuses vs FUT Esports - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Masters Tokyo event is finally here. Teams fought long and hard in their respective region's leagues to qualify for this Masters event. A total of 12 teams will be competing for the trophy, including four teams from EMEA, three from the Americas and Pacific each, and two from China.

The teams that won their respective regional league title will get the first seed. This allows the top team from each league (EMEA, Americas, Pacific) to skip the Group Stage and enter the Playoffs directly. EMEA is the sole exception in this case, as they will have two teams in the Playoffs; Fnatic's triumph at VCT LOCK//IN gave the region an extra playoff slot for Masters Tokyo. China, on the other hand, will see both their teams start out in the Group Stage.

Tokyo will be a true test for all the qualified teams, as many of them have leveled up a lot since their matches in VCT LOCK//IN. Masters Tokyo will open up with a classic NA vs. EMEA matchup between Evil Geniuses and FUT Esports.

Evil Geniuses vs. FUT Esports - Which team will open VCT Masters Tokyo with a win?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses had a decent showing at VCT LOCK//IN, but they have improved significantly during the Americas League. EG started out slow but soared to the top after a small roster change. They delivered some huge upsets and incredible moments to their viewers. Evil Geniuses finished third in the Americas League and earned their spot in VCT Masters Tokyo.

FUT Esports was a pleasant surprise coming into VCT EMEA League. They started out as one of the top teams in the league's early days. Despite facing a few tough losses in the regular season, they bounced back and made it to the Playoffs. Much like Evil Geniuses in Americas, FUT Esports finished the EMEA League in third place.

Predicting the winner for this matchup is quite difficult as both teams are equally good. This match is truly a toss-up. Evil Geniuses' performance in the second half of the league season was truly impressive. However, FUT Esports' players have competed as a team for much longer. They have a more solid structure, which is expected to give them a slight advantage in this VCT Masters Tokyo matchup against Evil Geniuses.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and FUT Esports have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' most recent match was against NRG Esports in the Lower Finals of the Americas League. They lost the BO5 (best-of-five) series by 1-3.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Team Liquid in the EMEA League Lower Finals. They lost the BO5 series by 0-3.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. An alternative is to tune into the many watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will be held on June 10, 2023, at 8 pm PDT/5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

