Evil Geniuses vs Paper Rex - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo is heading towards its last couple of matches. The event started with a total of 12 teams and is now left with only three. Eight teams first started off in the Group Stage, where only four could make it to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, a double elimination format was followed to eventually determine the winner of this Masters Event. Day 11 has one match scheduled between NA's Evil Geniuses and Pacific's Paper Rex.

Day 10 had two matchups. The first one was the Upper Finals between Evil Geniuses and Fnatic. Evil Geniuses had been on a great run in this event until they finally met their match as they went up against the World Champions, Fnatic. The BO3 (Best of Three) series was as close as expected, but in the end, Fnatic closed the third map to avoid Overtime and close the series with a 2-1 win.

The second was an elimination match between Paper Rex and NRG Esports. Paper Rex had surpassed everyone's expectations as they performed amazingly with their 6th player, cgrs. The team pulled off yet another upset as they took down NRG Esports by winning the BO3 series by 2-1.

Evil Geniuses vs Paper Rex - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses have been on a terrific run since the last few weeks of the VCT Americas League. The team brought that same level of performance for Tokyo and was able to 2-0 almost every team they went up against. Evil Geniuses pushed past everyone's expectations and are definitely a Masters title contender in this event.

Paper Rex went into the tournament, winning VCT Pacific League. However, the team's journey in Tokyo took an unexpected turn as their player, "something, " would miss the event. Due to this, everyone had very few expectations from the team, but they put on a magnificent performance. Paper Rex, against all odds, has made it to the top three in this event and can also win the trophy.

Predicting the winner of the match is difficult as both teams have been giving incredible performances throughout. Statistically, Evil Geniuses have a slight advantage as they have dominated almost every team they went up against in VCT Masters Tokyo, whereas Paper Rex's matches have been pretty close. However, Evil Geniuses will need to develop a well-thought-out strategy to disrupt Paper Rex's chaos.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' most recent match in VCT Masters Tokyo was against Fnatic, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2. They have won four out of their last five matches.

Paper Rex's most recent match was against NRG Esports in VCT Masters Tokyo. They won the BO3 series by 2-1. Paper Rex has also won four out of their last five matches.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Patiphan "cgrs" Porsi

Porsi Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune into the many watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 23 at 8 pm PDT/ 5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

