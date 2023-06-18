Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo is turning out to be one of the best events in Valorant history. A total of 12 teams started out in the tournament, of which eight found themselves in the Group Stage. Four teams have since emerged and made their way to the Playoffs, where a double-elimination format will decide the winners of Masters 2023. Day 4 of the Playoffs has two matches lined up, the first of which is between NA's Evil Geniuses and EMEA's Team Liquid.

Day 3 presented two matches. The first was between Brazil's LOUD and China's rising stars, EDward Gaming. Coming into the matchup, LOUD was expected to win the series, but EDward Gaming proved otherwise. They absolutely dominated LOUD and won the BO3 (best-of-three) series with a clean 2-0 scoreline, eliminating the Brazilians from the event.

The second match was between NRG Esports and DRX. After a rather competitive first map, NRG closed out the BO3 series with a 2-0 score. This led to the elimination of DRX from the event as well.

Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid - Which team will get one step closer to the Grand Finals of VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses enjoyed a fantastic run in the last few weeks of the VCT Americas League and brought the same level of performance in VCT Masters Tokyo. The team developed some innovative strategies that helped them dominate the likes of DRX and LOUD in Tokyo.

Team Liquid showed a great performance in the EMEA League. The team bounced back pretty well after their disappointing showing at VCT LOCK//IN and even managed to hand Fnatic their first loss of the season. Liquid's roster is filled with talented, experienced players who can certainly win this event.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult as both teams are equally good. Team Liquid does look statistically better, as they won their regional league. However, given Evil Geniuses' recent performances, they are certainly not a team to be taken lightly.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' most recent match was against LOUD in VCT Masters Tokyo, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Team Liquid's most recent match was against EDward Gaming in VCT Masters Tokyo, where they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov (IGL)

" Vlasov (IGL) Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune into the watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players worldwide. The match will be held on June 18, 2023, at 8 pm PDT/ 5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

