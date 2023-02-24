"They punished us pretty well" - TL Jamppi on their defeat against Team Secret in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 

The highly-anticipated VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is underway, marking the first major Valorant tournament of the year. The tournament started on February 13, 2023, and is set to run until March 4, 2023. This year's event features 32 participating teams, including 30 franchised teams and two from China who were invited to compete.

The tournament is expected to showcase Valorant's professional scene as teams battle for the coveted championship title and a chance to secure additional slots for their region at the upcoming VCT Masters 2023.

TL Jamppi shares insights on their loss to Team Secret in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Match

After the VCT LOCK//IN match between Team Liquid (TL) and Team Secret (TS), team members gathered for the post-match conference. During this time, TL's Jamppi was approached by Sportskeeda Esports for an exclusive interview. The conversation focused on the match's events and how Team Secret was able to stop Team Liquid's incredible comeback attempt.

During the interview, Jamppi was specifically questioned about the first map of the VCT match, which saw Team Secret take an early lead. Despite TS's strong defense in the second half, Team Liquid came close to closing the gap and securing a win. Here's what Jamppi had to say,

"I think they played really well. They punished us pretty well on the defense side. I think there was few crucial rounds where it went their way. In which they definitely caught us off guard few times."

He then further added,

"It was their defense comp which was hard to play against today. They played really well."

According to Jamppi, Team Liquid's matchup against Team Secret was particularly challenging due to the composition of the Agents used by TS in their defense. During the interview, Jamppi praised the tactics employed by TS to hold their fort and acknowledged that TL had been "punished" as a result.

In addition to the solid defensive play from TS, Jamppi said that TL had been caught off guard several times during crucial rounds. Thus, emphasizing the importance of adapting to unexpected situations in Valorant and how failure can result in costly mistakes.

More about Team Liquid's Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen is a Finnish esports player who has gained recognition for his exceptional skills and achievements in competitive gaming. Currently playing for Team Liquid, Jamppi has established himself as a talented and versatile player, capable of playing multiple roles and adapting to different game styles.

Before joining Team Liquid Valorant, Jamppi made a name for himself as a standout Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player. He rose to fame at ENCE, where he became known for his precise aim, quick reflexes, and strategic mindset.

Jamppi is primarily known for playing as Raze and Jett in Valorant. His outstanding performances in high-stakes Valorant tournaments and matches have earned him a loyal fanbase and widespread respect from fans and fellow game professionals.

On February 22, 2023, Team Liquid lost Team Secret in the VCT LOCK//IN tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a final score of 0-2. The match was played in front of a live audience, adding to the intensity and excitement of the event.

