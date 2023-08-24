"f**k that game": CS:GO pro NiKo speaks his mind on Valorant

CS:GO superstar Nikola "NiKo" Kovac has given his views on Valorant. The prominent pro player took to Instagram on August 23, 2023, for an interactive Q&A session via the Stories feature. He answered a few questions about his health and career in general, but when asked if he would switch to Riot Games' tactical shooter, he had some pretty strong words to say. Niko made his interests clear when he said:

"I don't even know what agents they have, f**k that game."

There has always been a debate regarding which first-person shooter offers more competitive gameplay. Since Valorant brings in character-based abilities in addition to shooting mechanics, the title has a different learning curve.

CS:GO pro NiKo presents his views on Valorant on Instagram

It all started when one of CS:GO pro NiKo's followers decided to ask him about Valorant, Riot Games' first-person tactical shooter. It is considered CS:GO's nemesis as many players have shifted to it since launch. The question was:

"If you ever switch to valorant, what role/agent do you think you'll play?"

NiKo's reply of not knowing the agents and "f**k the game" lit up the community.

It is clear that Niko is happy with CS:GO and doesn't wish to go through learning Valorant's character-based abilities and mechanics. The community, however, had pretty mixed comments about his opinion on the matter.

Fan reactions to NiKo's response

Most reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to NiKo's reply were hilarious. One of his fans, @DJLOPEZOMG, called it a win.

A few others joined in on the positive comments, showing their love for CS:GO and the professional player. Users going by the name of @DKarma and @JayANRCHY did not hold back when they commented on just how good the answer was.

However, as always, many were not happy with the reply and ended up posting their own responses. A user by the tag @callulamf said Niko's response was "salty."

A few others replied that he was insecure and afraid of a little competition.

The debate regarding the two games will always rage on and will continue to divide the gaming community in half. The stage for an upcoming war is thus set when Valve releases CS2, and fans will get to see how the new and improved version fares against Valorant's popularity. It is also true that both games have the potential to take over the esports competitive scene in the upcoming years.