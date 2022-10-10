Female Valorant team Rising Hope quits after being harassed by coach

Ever since its launch in 2020, Valorant has grown dramatically and can proudly boast a lot of professional teams who are a part of its growing community. Rising Hope is one such team that has been in the news lately, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Formerly known as Nygma Galaxy Female, the entire female Valorant roster of the team quit the organization after they were allegedly harassed by one of their coaches during a scrim. Jehiel, the former coach of Rising Hope, issued a statement via Twitlonger to elaborate on the incident that took place.

Rising Hope coach accused of harassing female Valorant roster

According to Jehiel's Twitlonger, which was made on October 9, the incident that caused the team to quit the roster was because he had behaved indecently with the female Valorant roster, something that had allegedly happened before too. In fact, over the past few weeks, Simons has been accused of asking another individual known as Wway to expose their genitalia.

Simons allegedly continued to do so despite being asked to behave appropriately. Following repeated requests to quit making such indecent jokes, Jehiel and the rest of the female Valorant roster decided to hold their scrimmages in the absence of Simons and the other coach. Jehiel would then record the scrimmage footage and send it to Simons so that he could go over everything. This attempt to get back at him worked well for everyone, but only temporarily.

On September 27, Simons requested to watch the scrims yet again. Catering to his request, Jehiel asked Wway to join the stream as a failsafe to prevent Simons from acting inappropriately once again. According to her statement, everything was fine for the first 15 minutes, following which Simons unmuted himself and started talking on the microphone. Despite repeated requests to mute his mic, Simons refused to do so. Instead, the individual proceeded to indecently expose himself on camera, which was spotted by all the female players participating in the scrims.

The players were quick to leave the channel and later told Jehiel what had transpired. It was later discovered that Simons had been drinking alcohol on camera and had behaved inappropriately multiple times. Jehiel took the matter up with Lazar, the owner of the Rising Hope Valorant team, saying that they would quit if Simon stayed on as a coach with the team.

Simons and mdvjk remain in the organisation and will take part in the formation of the new line-up.

Based on what was seen online, Simons continues to serve as a coach for the Rising Hope roster while their entire female Valorant stack has quit the organization. Rising Hope will be looking to form a new roster in the coming days, and the status of its former members is currently unknown.

For some unknown reason, the Game Changers community has always been marred by controversy. It was only a few days ago that EQ Cerise was disqualified from a tournament after one of their players was found using a third party software during a match. The entire matter is still pending a thorough investigation by Riot Games.

