Fnatic vs. FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Quarterfinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After four days of exciting Group Stage matches, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs are finally set to start tonight. To lift the title, the competition's eight remaining teams will duke it out in a double-elimination format over the next few days.

Four out of these eight teams have received a direct slot in the Playoffs thanks to their exceptional performances in their regional Challengers last month. The other four teams have earned their spots in the Playoffs by delivering excellent performances in the Group Stage.

Two back-to-back matches are lined up on the first day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. Paper Rex will face Guild Esports in the first game of the Playoffs, while Fnatic will go up against their EMEA rival FunPlus Phoenix in the second game of the day. Fans are eagerly waiting for a rematch of the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers at the Masters tonight.

Fnatic vs. FunPlus Phoenix: Who will win tonight's EMEA rivalry in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs?

Fnatic was the champion of the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers and directly qualified for the Copenhagen Masters Playoffs. The British side defeated FunPlus Phoenix to become the best team in the EMEA region.

The team will start their journey in the Copenhagen Masters against the same opponent tonight. Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix has made its way through to the Playoffs by defeating Xerxia Esports and Northeption in the Group Stage.

Both teams will compete in a best-of-three series tonight in their first game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Playoffs, determined to start their journey with a win.

Prediction

Both teams have been in decent form recently. However, Fnatic is the on-paper favorite to win the series tonight. The British side has a better record against its EMEA rival and will definitely try to better it tonight. The experience of being at international LAN events will also help Fnatic in today's game.

On the other hand, FunPlus Phoenix will be looking to avenge their loss in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Grand Final. However, the absence of their star player SUYGETSU is still an issue for the team.

Head-to-head

As both squads are from the same region, the two teams know each other and their playstyles pretty well. In the previous eight meetings between the two sides, Fnatic has won five of them. FunPlus Phoenix will be looking to improve their record tonight.

Recent results

Fnatic has maintained a flawless run by winning all five of their games before starting their VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen campaign. In contrast, FunPlus Phoenix has lost two of their last five games.

Potential lineup

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Mathias "SEIDER" Seider

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 11.30 pm IST/8.00 pm CET on July 14, 2022.

