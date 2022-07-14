Paper Rex vs Guild Esports: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Quarterfinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After four days of exciting Group Stage matches, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs will begin tonight. The top eight teams in the competition will compete in a double-elimination format over the next few days to become the best team in the world.

Fans will witness two back-to-back matches on the first day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. Paper Rex will go up against Guild Esports in the first game of the day. Both teams will be looking to get off to a solid start in the Playoffs by winning the game tonight.

Paper Rex and Guild Esports: Who will be the winner of today's series in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs?

Paper Rex became the champion of the APAC Stage 2 Challengers last month, after defeating Xerxia Esports in Grand Finals. The team received a direct slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs and will start their campaign tonight.

Guild Esports began their journey in the Group Stage and won back-to-back games against North America's OpTic Gaming and Argentine team KRU Esports to secure a slot in the Playoffs.

Prediction

It is quite tough to predict a clear winner, especially when two of the top teams from completely different regions compete against each other. However, many pundits believe that EMEA team Guild Esports will come out on top against their APAC opposition tonight.

Guild Esports performed exceptionally well in the Group Stage and delivered some dominating performances in the event so far. The team appears to have a solid foundation and is able to cause some serious damage to their opposition. The EMEA team will definitely try to carry that momentum forward and start the Playoffs on a high note.

However, one cannot write Paper Rex off before the game. The APAC team pulled off nothing short of a miraculous performance in the previous VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The team defeated North American powerhouse The Guard and EMEA giant G2 Esports. The aggressive and fearless playstyle of the team makes them a bit unpredictable at times. However, the recent health issues of their star player, f0rsaken, will be a matter of concern before the game.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have never played a single game against each other in any official event. It will be interesting to see who takes the series in their favor during their first encounter.

Recent results

Paper Rex has been in excellent form so far before starting their VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen campaign. The team maintained a flawless run before coming to Denmark. Guild Esports has won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

Paper Rex

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

When and where to watch?

The match between Paper Rex and Guild Esports in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8.30 pm IST/ 5.00 pm CET on July 14, 2022.

