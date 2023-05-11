Fnatic vs Karmine Corp - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has begun with Week 7 and has made winning an extreme priority for specific teams. The top six teams from the table at the end of the Regular Season will make it to the Playoffs. From there, the top four teams will qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 7, Day 2 has two matches lined up, and one of them is between Fnatic and Karmine Corp.

Week 7 started with two matches, the first being the delayed match between Fnatic and KOI, where Fnatic displayed absolute dominance emerging victorious in the BO3 series with a clean 2-0 sweep. They won the first map, Lotus, by 13-4 and the second map, Ascent, by 13-8.

The second match was equally matched as Giants Gaming went up against Team Vitality. Eventually, the Giants were able to close out the BO3 series 2-1 by winning on the decider map, Ascent with 13-10.

Fnatic vs Karmine Corp - Who will outperform the other in this match in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic is the top team in the world right now. They were able to win at VCT LOCK//IN and, since then, have only lost three maps in total without losing a single series. They are currently at the top of the table with seven wins and no losses.

Karmine Corp has been struggling at the VCT EMEA League. They have been making a lot of fundamental errors and are also dealing with a roster change in the middle of the league. They have only won two out of their seven matches so far.

The matchup heavily favors Fnatic. Karmine will need a miracle to win even a map against Fnatic in the series.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match at the EMEA League was against KOI, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against FUT Esports, as they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Karmine Corp

Ryad " Shin " Ensaad

" Ensaad Ahmed " ZE1SH " El Sheikh (IGL)

" El Sheikh (IGL) Adil " ScreaM " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Nabil " Nivera " Benrlitom

" Benrlitom Alexandre " xms " Forté

" Forté Arthur "pm" Guillermet (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. The watch parties held by streamers and pro players are another great alternative to watching the match. It will take place on Thursday, May 11, at 12 pm PT/ 9 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

