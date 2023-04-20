Fnatic vs KOI - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League began its set of matches in Week 4. The teams have been competing weekly in the Regular Season to make it to the Playoffs stage. In the Playoffs, the teams that reach the top four qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Week 4 Day 2 has two matches lined up, one of which is between the defending champions, Fnatic and KOI.

Week 4 opened with a single matchup between Team Liquid and Team Heretics. Both sides have struggled to impress in the league and require a win for a chance to qualify for the Masters event. Team Liquid eventually won the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0 against Team Heretics.

Fnatic vs KOI - Who will come out on top VCT EMEA League matchup?

Predictions

Fnatic have been one of the strongest-looking teams in the VCT 2023, having roped in players like Leo and Chronicle during the rostermania period. The squad went on to win VCT LOCK//IN and has triumphed in every EMEA league match.

KOI, on the other hand, have had a difficult time. Despite the incredible talent on their roster, the team has only been able to win one out of the four matches in the league.

The matchup heavily favors Fnatic as they haven't lost a single match since the LOCK//IN event and might end up extending their win streak even further.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams has faced the other before.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match was against Team Liquid in the EMEA league, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

KOI's last match was against FUT Esports. They lost the BO3 series 0-2 despite putting up a decent fight on the first map, Ascent.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

KOI

Jose Luis " koldamenta " Aranguren ( IGL)

" Aranguren IGL) Patryk " starxo " Kopczyński

" Kopczyński Bogdan " sheydos " Naumov

" Naumov Nikita " trexx " Cherednichenko

" Cherednichenko Berkant " Wolfen " Joshkun

" Joshkun Andre "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. They can also tune in to watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

