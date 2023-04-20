Create

Fnatic vs KOI - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Apr 20, 2023 10:36 GMT
Fnatic vs KOI at VCT EMEA League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Fnatic vs KOI at VCT EMEA League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The VCT EMEA League began its set of matches in Week 4. The teams have been competing weekly in the Regular Season to make it to the Playoffs stage. In the Playoffs, the teams that reach the top four qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Week 4 Day 2 has two matches lined up, one of which is between the defending champions, Fnatic and KOI.

TL RETURNS TO WINNING WAYS! 🔥A hard fought 2-0 victory for @LiquidValorant over @TeamHeretics! 👏#VCTEMEA https://t.co/cz8yGtRghA

Week 4 opened with a single matchup between Team Liquid and Team Heretics. Both sides have struggled to impress in the league and require a win for a chance to qualify for the Masters event. Team Liquid eventually won the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0 against Team Heretics.

Fnatic vs KOI - Who will come out on top VCT EMEA League matchup?

Fourth week of #VCTEMEA is approaching soon! 💥Take a look at our menu of matches 👀 https://t.co/bHCh1ZDVMB

Predictions

Fnatic have been one of the strongest-looking teams in the VCT 2023, having roped in players like Leo and Chronicle during the rostermania period. The squad went on to win VCT LOCK//IN and has triumphed in every EMEA league match.

KOI, on the other hand, have had a difficult time. Despite the incredible talent on their roster, the team has only been able to win one out of the four matches in the league.

The matchup heavily favors Fnatic as they haven't lost a single match since the LOCK//IN event and might end up extending their win streak even further.

Odin out for @chronicleEZ!? Of course things got a bit toxic ☢️ https://t.co/gVq6sknr8C

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams has faced the other before.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match was against Team Liquid in the EMEA league, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

KOI's last match was against FUT Esports. They lost the BO3 series 0-2 despite putting up a decent fight on the first map, Ascent.

Seguiremos entrenando para traer la segunda victoria. Nos vemos el jueves que viene contra FNATIC. #SomosKOI #KOIUnited https://t.co/aAH1gzBR2s

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)
  • Leo "Leo" Jannesson
  • Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
  • Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
  • Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder
  • Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

KOI

  • Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren (IGL)
  • Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński
  • Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov
  • Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko
  • Berkant "Wolfen" Joshkun
  • Andre "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

When and where to watch

Introducing your official watch party hosts for #VCTEMEA 🥳 https://t.co/wx4kDHXBW3

Fans can watch the matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. They can also tune in to watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this matchup?

Fnatic

KOI

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...