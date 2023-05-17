Fnatic vs NAVI - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is about to begin its last week of the Regular Season. So far, only a few teams have secured their spot in the Playoffs, meaning week 8 will be crucial for the rest. The top four teams from the Playoffs will make it to VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 8 will open with one of the most anticipated matches in the EMEA League between Fnatic and NAVI.

Week 7 closed out with two matchups. The first was between BBL Esports and Team Liquid. BBL Esports were on a good win streak but were stopped as Liquid won the BO3 series by 2-1.

The second matchup was between KOI and Team Heretics. Statistically, these teams have a minimal chance of making it to the Playoffs, making it that important to win. Ultimately, KOI won the BO3 series 2-1 by closing it on the decider map, Ascent.

Fnatic vs NAVI - Which team will open Week 8 with a win in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic has been on a terrific run in 2023. The team won VCT LOCK//IN and hasn't lost a single match yet. Currently, they are at the top of the table and have most likely secured themselves a spot in the Playoffs.

NAVI has done exceptionally well in 2023. They finished in 3rd place at VCT LOCK//IN. The team has won seven out of their eight matches in the league, putting them right behind Fnatic on the table.

Fnatic will most likely win the matchup, as the team has looked phenomenal throughout 2023. However, NAVI is about the only team that can go toe to toe against Fnatic in EMEA and make things difficult for them. It will also be a great IGL (in-game leader) battle between Boaster and ANGE1. Viewers can be assured of having an incredible series on their hands.

Head-to-head

These teams had faced each other once before, which was in VCT LOCK//IN. Fnatic defeated NAVI by 3-0 in the BO5 (Best of Five) series.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match in the VCT EMEA League was against Karmine Corp, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

NAVI's most recent match was against FUT Esports in the EMEA League, and they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. An alternative is to tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

