Fnatic vs NRG Esports - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 has been living up to the expectations and has delivered some of the best matches ever. A total of 12 teams started out in the event. The top four made their way directly to the Playoffs, whereas the other eight had to fight it out in the Group Stage. Now, four lineups have emerged and made their way to the next stage. These include NRG Esports, EDward Gaming, Evil Geniuses, and DRX. Day 6 of Masters Tokyo has two matches lined up and one of them is between NA's NRG Esports and EMEA' Fnatic.

The Playoffs started off with two games. The first was an all-out Americas matchup between LOUD and Evil Geniuses. On paper, the former were the better team but the result turned out to be otherwise. The latter had a dominant performance against LOUD and won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0. LOUD will now be competing in the Lower Bracket, which they haven't really had to in the Playoffs before.

The second match was between EDward Gaming and Team Liquid. This was a close series as both teams were able to win on each other's map picks. In the last round, it came down to a 1v1 situation where Team Liquid barely closed the map and avoided Overtime, which won them the BO3 series by 2-1.

Fnatic vs NRG Esports - Who will win in this NA vs EMEA matchup in VCT Masters Tokyo?

Predictions

Fnatic have been one of the most terrifying teams to go up against in 2023. They were the winners of VCT LOCK//IN and had an almost undefeated run in the EMEA League. The lineup has some of the most talented players in the world and can definitely be the first to get back-to-back trophies with a win in Tokyo.

NRG Esports had a great showing at LOCK//IN, but found themselves struggling in the first couple of matches of the VCT Americas League. However, the team came back strong and dominated the most crucial matches in the event, which led to them qualifying for VCT Masters Tokyo.

The matchup favors Fnatic as their win record for 2023 has looked comparatively better. However, NRG is a roster that is certainly capable of turning the series around. This match is going to be a battle of the minds between the brilliant IGLs (In-game Leader), Boaster and FiNESSE.

FNATIC @FNATIC family dinner before nrg is expected to win the event family dinner before nrg is expected to win the event ❤️ https://t.co/bvrEh1Ig20

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Fnatic's latest match was against Team Liquid in the Grand Finals of VCT EMEA League. They lost the BO5 (Best of Five) series by 1-3.

NRG Esports' most recent match was against T1 in VCT Masters Tokyo, where they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

NRG @NRGgg family dinner before fnatic is expected to win the event family dinner before fnatic is expected to win the event ❤️ https://t.co/ckjvjH1OZs

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune into the watchparties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 16 at 8 pm PDT/5 am CEST (next day)/ 8:30 am IST (next day).

