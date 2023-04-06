Fnatic vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Officially kicking off on March 27, the VCT EMEA League has been an exciting event so far, with all ten franchised teams in the region showcasing their talented gameplay. The Regular Season, the first stage of the league, has provided a fair amount of insight into the current state of the EMEA rosters. The second stage, which is the Playoffs, will further decide the teams that qualify for Masters Tokyo. With Fnatic emerging victorious at LOCK//IN, EMEA has received an additional slot for the upcoming Masters event.

Week 1 of the League concluded quite recently with a matchup between Team Heretics and Karmine Corp, where Heretics absolutely dominated Karmine to win the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 2-0. Week 2 kicked off with a matchup between Team Vitality and FUT Esports. In similar fashion, FUT Esports overwhelmed Vitality with a 2-0 in the best-of-three series, winning both maps 13-4 and 13-10.

Fnatic vs Team Heretics - Who will come out on top of this matchup in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic have always been amongst the top teams in their region. During the franchising period, Fnatic signed talented players like Leo and Chronicle to form what looked like a true superteam. The new roster went on to win the LOCK//IN event and hasn't lost a single series since.

Team Heretics, on the other hand, comprises former G2 players like Mixwell, AvovA, and keloqz, alongside Champions winner zeek, and Boo. The team certainly has the potential to be a force to be reckoned with, but hasn't seen much success yet.

The upcoming matchup will most likely favor Fnatic, a solid roster that has been on a win streak since VCT LOCK//IN. So far, this team has consistently been showcasing great performances.

FNATIC @FNATIC Call it a comeback. Full strength and back on stage tonight vs @TeamHeretics Call it a comeback. Full strength and back on stage tonight vs @TeamHeretics! 💪 https://t.co/WPWSbnEIqB

Head-to-head

Interestingly, neither of these teams have faced each other in a professional matchup before.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match in the VCT EMEA League was against BBL Esports. Although Fnatic were playing with their sixth player, kamyk, they were still able to win this Bo3 series 2-1.

Team Heretics' last match was in the same league against Karmine Corp. In this series, they absolutely demolished Karmine by winning both maps 13-5 and 13-2.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder

Team Heretics

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Ricardo "Boo" Lukasevicius

Cista "keloqz" Wassim

When and where to watch

The upcoming matchup can be watched live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. Another option is to view the watch parties that are generally held by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Thursday, April 6 at 11:00 am PT/8:00 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

