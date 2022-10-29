Valorant is one of the most popular first-person shooter games in the esports scene. The stakes are high in VCT matches; hence, professional players cannot leave anything to chance or luck. They aim to eliminate all variables that can affect their performance in a negative way.
Itthirit "Foxz" Ngamsaard, born on April 8, 1999, is a Thai player currently playing for Talon Esports. He has been a formidable force in the Valorant esports scene, with multiple clip-worthy moments. Foxz was an invaluable asset to XERXIA and was proficient in the Duelist role. Moreover, he was the In-Game Leader of the team. If gamers want to replicate the settings he uses in Valorant, they can check the next section.
Note: The presented data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Everything to know about Foxz's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.485
- eDPI: 388
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight 2
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
By practicing endless and developing prudent tactics in their matches, players can ensure their gameplay is improved. Though there's a good chance only a handful of gamers will ever reach the levels Foxz and other Valorant professional players have, replicating his settings and focusing on enhancing your playstyle might yield remarkable results.
Foxz's success
Foxz started his journey in the Valorant esports scene with X10 in the year 2020. He moved to X10 CRIT for a short period of a little over two months, after which he decided to split and go to a larger organization.
In 2022, he was offered a position on the main roster of XERXIA. He gladly took it and became the team’s primary pillar. He led the squad on several conquests, where they emerged victorious and made an admirable impact in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul matches.
Foxz left XERXIA after the conclusion of the VCT 2022 tournament and accepted an offer to join Talon Esports. Fans are expecting more overwhelming moments from him as he continues to thrive in the Duelist role and take his journey forward.