Valorant is one of the most popular first-person shooter games in the esports scene. The stakes are high in VCT matches; hence, professional players cannot leave anything to chance or luck. They aim to eliminate all variables that can affect their performance in a negative way.

Itthirit "Foxz" Ngamsaard, born on April 8, 1999, is a Thai player currently playing for Talon Esports. He has been a formidable force in the Valorant esports scene, with multiple clip-worthy moments. Foxz was an invaluable asset to XERXIA and was proficient in the Duelist role. Moreover, he was the In-Game Leader of the team. If gamers want to replicate the settings he uses in Valorant, they can check the next section.

Everything to know about Foxz's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.485

eDPI: 388

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight 2

Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Logitech G640

By practicing endless and developing prudent tactics in their matches, players can ensure their gameplay is improved. Though there's a good chance only a handful of gamers will ever reach the levels Foxz and other Valorant professional players have, replicating his settings and focusing on enhancing your playstyle might yield remarkable results.

Foxz's success

Foxz started his journey in the Valorant esports scene with X10 in the year 2020. He moved to X10 CRIT for a short period of a little over two months, after which he decided to split and go to a larger organization.

In 2022, he was offered a position on the main roster of XERXIA. He gladly took it and became the team’s primary pillar. He led the squad on several conquests, where they emerged victorious and made an admirable impact in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul matches.

Foxz left XERXIA after the conclusion of the VCT 2022 tournament and accepted an offer to join Talon Esports. Fans are expecting more overwhelming moments from him as he continues to thrive in the Duelist role and take his journey forward.

