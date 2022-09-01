FunPlus Pheonix at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matches, and more

VCT Champions 2022 has started and will continue until September 18. The tournament has got the majority of gamers excited and is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, in front of a live audience. The top sixteen teams from around the world are competing in it, including FunPlus Pheonix. This squad is an absolute powerhouse, and everyone is eagerly waiting to watch their matches.

FunPlus Pheonix has shown that their potential is way beyond what fans had expected. Proving that they deserve to compete on the world stage in various events, the team is now set to fight for the title of Valorant Champions Istanbul.

The stakes are higher than ever, and so are the fan expectations. With that in mind, here's some necessary information pertaining to FunPlus Phoenix with regard to the ongoing tournament.

All there is to know about FunPlus Pheonix at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

FunPlus Pheonix has some of the best Valorant players on its roster. With a mindset to turn the odds in their favor, this team knows no bounds when it comes to pushing their limits. This makes FunPlus Pheonix a scary opponent.

With their skills combined with some unusual strategies, FunPlus Pheonix is a nightmare for several teams who like to play retakes or perform split pushes. The squad's players can pop out of nowhere and take the round when least expected.

FunPlus Pheonix roster

Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek

Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov(IGL)

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren(Coach)

Team analysis

Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov

Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov stats (Image via thespike.gg)

ANGE1 is the current in-game leader of FunPlus Pheonix. He understands what his team needs, and this is the primary reason FunPlus Pheonix has been doing so well in VCT 2022.

Boasting a high Average Combat Score of nearly 200 and a First Blood Success Rate of 48%, ANGE1 has the ability to manage his team in-game and also provide necessary cover and support to his allies. Mastering his role in the team, he has shown fans his immense skill in every aspect.

Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin

Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin stats (Image via thespike.gg)

SUYGETSU is an insane player who has shone brighter than most other gamers in VCT 2022. There are highlights of him performing admirably in games that have shocked the viewers.

With a whopping ACS of 217 and an FBSR 58%, SUYGETSU is capable of severely crippling enemy teams. He has one of the best mechanical skills and, most importantly, understands his own capabilities and plays to his strengths.

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Zyppan is a noteworthy player, to say the least. He has shown fans what a Duelist Agent is capable of. Dominating the esports scene with his raw aim and confidence, Zyppan is a monster, and he wants to win it all.

This pro has an insane ACS of 230 and an FBSR of 52%. No one can overlook this player anymore, courtesy of such monstrous stats. Be it an eco round or a full buy, Zyppan is a player whose appearance on a site is enough to alert enemy teams.

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Shao is one of the top Initiator players in VCT 2022. Playing the same role in his team, the feats this man has achieved are highly impressive. His ability to back up his teammates is spectacular.

Shao also boasts a high ACS of 218 and an FBSR of 58%. Evidently, he has made one thing very clear: Initiators can be a force to be reckoned with. This pro's exceptional control over his weapon and abilities helps his team play with superior confidence.

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks stats (Image via thespike.gg)

Ardiis is a player who refuses to fall behind his teammates. Playing the Sentinel role for FunPlus Pheonix, he is a lethal killer. Ardiis takes duels head-on, and that shows this gamer's confidence in his mechanical skills.

This pro grabs the spotlight with a huge ACS of 232 and an FBSR of 59%. The sound of his utilities deploying on a site is enough for his enemies to rethink their decisions and call in rotations. Crisp headshots and superior repositioning abilities make him a force that hits hard and fast.

Recent performances of FunPlus Pheonix

FunPlus Pheonix has been consistent in VCT 2022. They have successfully acquired noteworthy positions in multiple events. For instance:

VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 1 Challengers: They secured the first position by winning 3-1 against G2 Esports.

They secured the first position by winning 3-1 against G2 Esports. VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers: They finished second after losing 0-3 against Fnatic.

They finished second after losing 0-3 against Fnatic. VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: They were in first place after winning 3-2 against Paper Rex.

Upcoming matches

FunPlus Pheonix is in Group C of the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul Group Stage, along with KRU Esports, XSET, and XERXIA.

Their first match in the Group Stage is against KRU Esports, which is scheduled to take place on September 3 at 8:00 am PDT/ 5:00 pm CEST/ 8:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh