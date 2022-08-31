5 best In-game Leaders (IGL) to look out for at VCT Champions Istanbul 2022

VCT Champions Istanbul 2022 will be a showcase for why Valorant is called a team game. Without a compass, the players would be directionless. The responsibility to execute a proper strategy is assigned to one player in a team. This player is called the In-game Leader or the IGL of the team.

The quality of being a leader is not easy to come by. While a rare percentage of people are born with it, most leaders acquire it through practice, perseverance, and hard work. The in-game leaders may not always be the team`s Knight in shining armor but they impact the way a team plays and their respective morale.

This article features the top five in-game leaders in the VCT Champions Istanbul 2022.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 In-Game Leader in VCT Champions Istanbul who are here to win it all

5) DRX Zest

DRX team stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Kim “Zest” is a 21-year-old player from The Republic of Korea who is currently the IGL of DRX. Zest has proven that the team has great potential under his regime and that they continue to grow even stronger as a team.

Zest, as an in-game leader, has a collected mindset which lets him utilize the strengths of his teammates in the best possible method. Even in difficult situations, he understands that sacrificing himself could potentially give his team the upper hand.

This can be seen through the stunning team stats that they have acquired so far. DRX has won eight matches out of the last 10 matches played in VCT 2022.

2) KRU Esports Klaus

KRU Esports team stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Nicolas “Klaus” is a 21-year-old player from Argentina who is currently the IGL of KRU Esports. Klaus is an in-game leader who likes to take the first step. He has been playing the role of Initiator for his team for a while now.

He is someone who likes to kick-start strategies on his own and his team follows up with him. With unending support from the backline, he enables his team to pour into enemy-controlled areas and push the other team into a tight corner.

Utilizing his Agent abilities with proper timing, he is able to flush out enemies for his team to convert into full kills. KRU Esports has won seven out of the last 10 matches played in VCT 2022.

3) Fnatic Boaster

Fnatic team stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Jake “Boaster” is a 27-year-old player who is currently the IGL for Fnatic. As his name suggests, Boaster is not one of the quietest in-game leaders. He has an explosive personality and does not overlook mistakes easily.

Boaster can be described as the engine of his team. With the guidance of the coach and his adamant nature to win every match that is thrown their way, he brings out the complete potential of his team.

Building on that, he is able to push the limits further and has shown us what a powerhouse team can look like. He is a player who loves to go all out into the rounds completely yet understands when they need to slow down. Fnatic has won eight out of the last 10 matches played in VCT 2022.

2) FunPlus Pheonix ANGE1

FunPlus Pheonix team stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Kirill “ANGE1” is a 32-year-old player from Ukraine who is currently the IGL for FunPlus Pheonix. ANGE1 has a lot of experience in the esports scene and uses his wisdom exceptionally. He is one of the oldest players in the VCT 2022 event.

The FunPlus Pheonix IGL is individually a very experienced and skilled player. His mechanical skills and map sense are top-tier. He understands where his team could be lacking and uses the experience that he has gathered over the years to develop his team.

FunPlus Pheonix has emerged as one of the top teams and fan favorites expected to win the VCT Champions Istanbul title. They have won seven out of the 10 matches played in VCT 2022.

1) OpTic Gaming FNS

OpTic Gaming team stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Pujan “FNS” is a 30-year-old player from Canada who is currently the IGL for OpTic Gaming. FNS is a seasoned player with years of experience. He excels at multiple roles but has recently been playing the Controller role for his team. His expertise in setting up rounds has shown his in-depth knowledge of how to utilize his team for the best results.

FNS is a player who can manage his team just from a glance on the map. The confidence to take fights makes him a deadly player. He has great communication skills and can clearly convey what he thinks to his team.

This is an important ability that makes OpTic gaming a team that is hard to stop once they start snow-balling. The team has shown immense promise in this VCT Champions event. OpTic Gaming has won six out of the last 10 matches played in VCT 2022.

These five players are the most effective In-Game Leaders for their teams. Their noteworthy performance in the VCT 2022 event shows that their Leadership qualities are the real deal. Their teams are expected to perform exceptionally well and adapt to impossible situations during matches.

Viewers will be sure to keep an eye out for these players as a lot of responsibility hangs on their shoulders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta