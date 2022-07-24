VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 11 highlights: FPX joins PRX for Grand Finals, sends OpTic Gaming home, and more

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) has become the second team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final. The EMEA side joined Paper Rex (PRX) in the Grand Final after knocking the defending champion OpTic Gaming out of the competition last night.

FPX won the best-of-five series with a 3-1 scoreline and sent the North American side home empty-handed this time.

It was the first match between a North American and an EMEA side in front of a live audience. Though FPX took the series quite comprehensively, it was a thrilling match to watch for the fans.

Day 11 match result and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Fans witnessed another VCT rivalry between North America and EMEA for the first time live at the Forum Arena last night. However, FPX won the series in front of their home supporters and qualified for tonight's Grand Finals against PRX.

Match results

It was a best-of-five series between OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix on the eleventh day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Below are the match results of the Lower Finals series between the two sides:

OpTic Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix: Split (6-13), Icebox (8-13), Bind (13-6), and Fracture (7-13)

Top 5 highlights

1) Shao's 4K clutch on Split

Shao with Omen on Split was truly magnificent last night and became the Match MVP. However, his 4K clutch with a Vandal in hand in the third round was one of the game's best moments. Shao's crisp aim and composure were instrumental in helping him win the round.

2) Yay's unbelievable clutch on Icebox

OpTic Yay once again showed off his poise and reflex last night. His clutch on Icebox in the 15th round after taking down SUYGETSU with a crispy Vandal headshot was exceptional. Though OpTic lost the match, it was one of the game's best plays.

3) FPX's site retake on Bind

This was a prime example of the team's record. FPX retook site control after OpTic Gaming planted the Spike on the A site. Though it was a semi-buy round for the EMEA side, FPX did an exceptional job of winning the round.

4) Another clutch from Shao on Bind

Shao popped up big once again when his team needed him the most. But this time with Fade. The 1v2 clutch denying the Spike Plant of OpTic Gaming was undoubtedly a high IQ play from him.

5) Yay's masterclass on Fracture

Arguably the best moment of the game and a play to remember. The way Yay ignored Omen's teleport to remove Raze and escape from the area was truly phenomenal. He eventually killed Omen with his second shot.

Standings

With the elimination of OpTic Gaming last night, only two teams remain in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. FunPlus Phoenix became the second team to reach the Grand Final after Paper Rex.

Schedule

It is the final matchday of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. APAC team Paper Rex will go up against EMEA side FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Final, and the winner will lift the trophy to become the best team in the world.

Here's the schedule for tonight's game:

Paper Rex vs FunPlus Phoenix: Grand Final - Sunday, July 24 - 5:00 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT / 8:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the match live at the Forum Arena in Frederiksberg, Denmark. The match will also be streamed live on Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

