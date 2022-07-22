FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Round 3 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a short break of four days, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is set to resume once again tonight. It will be a historic day for the game as fans will be present at the arena for the first time tonight in an international Valorant LAN event. Fans can watch the matches live at the Forum Copenhagen to witness the matches tonight.

Two back-to-back thrilling matches are lined up for tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Paper Rex will face OpTic Gaming in the first game of the day to be the first team to qualify for the Grand Finals on July 24, 2022. The second game will be an elimination tie where FunPlus Phoenix will take on Fnatic. It will be their second match in this Playoffs, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the game between the top two EMEA sides.

FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic: Who will qualify for the Lower Final tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

FunPlus Phoenix dropped to the Lower Bracket after losing against Fnatic in the first game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. However, they won and eliminated Guild Esports and DRX in back-to-back games to stay in this event.

Meanwhile, Fnatic lost against Paper Rex in the Upper Semifinals and found themselves in the Lower Bracket. They will again face FunPlus Phoenix tonight in a best-of-three series tonight to keep their hopes alive in this event. Fans are eagerly waiting to see a rematch of the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Grand Final tonight.

Prediction

While it is quite tough to predict a clear winner between the two top sides, Fnatic surely has the upper hand in this tie considering the performance they have shown in this rivalry in recent games. The EMEA champion has won the last two games against FunPlus Phoenix and will be looking to score a hat-trick tonight.

However, since SUYGETSU's return, FunPlus Phoenix has delivered a dominant performance in their last two games. The team will definitely try to take revenge for their earlier defeat against Fnatic.

Head-to-heads

Since both squads are from the same region, the two teams have played each other multiple times in the past. In the previous seven meetings between the two sides, Fnatic has won five of them. However, FunPlus Phoenix will try its hardest to improve the record tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. FunPlus Phoenix has won three of their last five games. Whereas Fnatic has lost only one of their last five games in all competitions.

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the Lower Round 3 tie of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs between FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic live at the Forum in Copenhagen by purchasing tickets. However, they can also watch the match live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 11:30 pm IST/8:00 pm CET on July 22, 2022.

