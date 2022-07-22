Paper Rex vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a break of almost four days, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is finally back tonight. It will be a historic day for the game as fans will be allowed in the arena for the first time tonight in the international Valorant LAN event.

Two back-to-back matches are lined up for tonight. Paper Rex will take on defending champion OpTic Gaming for the first game of the day. The winner will secure a place in the Grand Finals that will take place on July 24, 2022. The loser will have to go through Lower Bracket to earn the second slot in the Grand Finals. Fans are eagerly waiting for the match to begin.

Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming: Who will be the first Grand Finalist of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

Paper Rex has performed exceptionally well in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and surprised everyone by defeating two EMEA teams, Guild Esports and Fnatic, in back-to-back matches. They are just one win away from securing their place in their first-ever international Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, after an initial struggle, OpTic Gaming has finally found their momentum. The defending champion has defeated XSET and DRX in the Playoffs so far.

Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming will play a best-of-three tonight to become the first Grand Finalists of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, it is quite difficult to predict a clear winner in this series. However, many pundits believe that OpTic Gaming can take the series in their favor by using their firepower and experience. The defending champions know how to dominate against a highly aggressive team like Paper Rex.

However, Paper Rex has already pulled off some miraculous performances in the event. After defeating Guild Esports and Fnatic in back-to-back games, the APAC champion will definitely try to take down the North American powerhouse tonight. Fans can expect some highly aggressive plays from Paper Rex's deadly duo, f0rsaken and Jinggg, in tonight's match.

Head-to-heads

Though both teams have previously participated in several international LAN events, they never had a chance to face each other. This will be the first match between the two sides in any official event. Both teams will try to win the series and get the upper hand in this rivalry.

Recent results

Both teams have been in exceptional form recently. Paper Rex has maintained a flawless run in their last five games and will definitely try to continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming has lost just one of their last five games. The North American team will surely try to end Paper Rex's winning streak by attempting to give the team a taste of defeat tonight.

Potential lineup

Paper Rex:

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

When and where to watch

This will be the first game during which the audience will be allowed in the arena. Fans can enjoy the Upper Final tie of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs between Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming live at the Forum in Copenhagen by purchasing tickets. However, the match will also be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8:30 pm IST/5:00 pm CET on July 22, 2022.

