FunPlus Phoenix vs G2 Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Grand Finals - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs will begin tonight as FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports compete for the title. The two teams will go up against each other tonight and one will emerge as the champion of the tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports will play a best-of-five series tonight to become the best team in the EMEA region. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness who will have the final laugh after the end of this tie.

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports: Who will be the champions of the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers?

Both FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports have had an excellent campaign in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers. Both teams, alongside Fnatic, have already confirmed their slots in the Reykjavik Masters and are ready to travel to Iceland next month to represent the EMEA region at the event.

But before that, FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports have a chance to declare themselves as the best team of EMEA by winning tonight's best-of-five series in the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Grand Finals.

Predictions

Both FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports are currently in excellent form. Hence, it is quite unpredictable who will emerge as the champion tonight. However, FunPlus Phoenix has dominated most part of the tournament, having lost just one match in the entire event.

The team is sure to try to finish it in the same style as well and is the favorite in tonight's clash against G2 Esports. The combination of experience and firepower has proven instrumental for the side in the EMEA STage-1 Challengers.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports' comeback after its loss against Team Liquid at the start of the Playoffs is truly remarkable. The team has shown urgency and determination over the last few games and has taken down some title-contenders like M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports), Team Liquid, and most recently, Fnatic. The German side is looking forward to pulling off another miracle tonight and is ready to take home the throne.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other eight times in the past. However, G2 Esports is the clear winner in this, having secured six matches in its favor.

Recent results

Both teams have lost one of their last five games. FunPlus Phoenix lost against LDN UTD while G2 Esports has lost against Team Liquid.

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the VCT Stage-1 EMEA Challengers Grand Finals between FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 7.30 PM IST onwards on March 27.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

