FunPlus Phoenix vs Northeption: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-B Decider tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Today is the final Group Stage day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Only four teams out of eight will proceed to the Playoffs, whereas the other four will go home empty-handed.

Guild Esports and DRX have already secured their place in the next round and joined XSET, Paper Rex, Fnatic, and Leviatan in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. Meanwhile, last night, Xerxia Esports and LOUD were eliminated from the event. The remaining four teams will compete tonight for the final two slots in the Playoffs.

Two matches are lined up on the fourth day of the ongoing Copenhagen Masters. EMEA side FunPlus Phoenix will take on Japanese powerhouse Northeption in the first game of the day. The winner will qualify for the Playoffs, whereas the loser will return home.

FunPlus Phoenix and Northeption: Who will qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs tonight?

FunPlus Phoenix started the campaign with a win against Xerxia Esports but lost to DRX last night and dropped down to Lower Bracket. Meanwhile, Northeption started the campaign with a loss against DRX but came back stronger last night and eliminated Xerxia Esports to keep their hopes alive. Both teams will now play a best-of-three series tonight, and only one will proceed to the next round.

Prediction

Considering the firepower and current form, FunPlus Phoenix is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. Though the EMEA side struggled a bit against the Korean side DRX last night, the team has the potential to rectify their mistakes immediately.

The composed tactical approach of the team is always problematic for the opponent. However, the absence of SUYGETSU, who was unable to travel to Denmark due to visa issues, is affecting the team's performance in the Copenhagen Masters.

Whereas, Northeption has proved themselves by eliminating Xerxia Esports last night. The Japanese side got some much-needed momentum after the win. If the team is able to continue the momentum and can stick to their basics with fearless gameplay, Northeption can pull off another miracle tonight with ease.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have not faced each other in any official event so far. This will be the first meeting between the two sides and it will be interesting to see who gets the better of their opposition in the first encounter.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently, winning three of their last five games in all competitions. Both teams will definitely try to improve their records by winning the game tonight.

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Mathias "SEIDER" Seider

Northeption:

Daichi "Derialy" Doi

Cho "JoXJo" Byung-yeon

Tomoki “xnfri” Mariya

Kohei “BlackWiz” Mikami

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

When and where to watch

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Decider tie between FunPlus Phoenix and Northeption in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group Stage. They can enjoy the match live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 11:00 AM EDT/8:30 PM IST onwards on July 13, 2022.

