FUT Esports vs Gen.G - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Convergence 2023 has finally begun. The OFF//SEASON VCT tournament will see six teams compete for a prize pool of $50,000 in Bangalore, India. Five of the six participants are invited from the tier 1 league, while the remaining team comes from the closed qualifier events held in India. Day 3 will begin with a match between Turkey's FUT Esports and Korea's Gen.G.

Day 2 opened with a match between Turkey's FUT Esports and India's True Rippers. The series saw a very competitive first map as both teams pushed each other to overtime. However, FUT Esports were able to compose themselves through the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series and won it by 2-0.

The second match was similar, as EMEA's Team Vitality completely crushed Brazil's FURIA as they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

FUT Esports vs Gen.G - Which team will make it to the Grand Finals of Valorant Convergence 2023?

Predictions

FUT Esports had an excellent run in VCT 2023. The team finished in the top three of the EMEA League and managed to qualify for every International Valorant event. For 2024, they decided to bring a couple of players to their roster, including world champion cNed. The squad has been a force to be reckoned with in the other OFF//SEASON events.

Gen.G started VCT 2023 as one of the most dominating teams in the Pacific League. However, they weren't consistent with their performance and, hence, lost the crucial matches that would have allowed them to qualify for the international events. The team has seen a major revamp for 2024, bringing in some of the best talents from the region, like t3xture, lakia, and Munchkin.

This matchup favors FUT Esports, as the team is filled with a lot of experienced players and has shown better results comparatively. However, Gen.G do have the potential to cause a major upset.

Head-to-head

FUT Esports and Gen.G have never faced each other before.

Recent results

FUT Esports' most recent match was against True Rippers in Valorant Convergence 2023. They won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Gen.G's most recent face-off was also against True Rippers in Valorant Convergence 2023. They won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential lineups

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kim "HSK" Hae-Seong (Coach)

When and where to watch FUT Esports vs Gen.G

Interested readers can watch this Valorant match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on December 15, 2023, at 11 pm PST/ December 16 at 8 am CET/ 12:30 pm IST/ 4 pm JST.

FUT Esports vs Gen.G on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here FUT Esports vs Gen.G on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here FUT Esports vs Gen.G in Hindi: Watch here

