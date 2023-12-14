FUT Esports vs True Rippers - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Convergence is an OFF//SEASON VCT event currently being held in Bangalore, India. The Valorant competition features a total of six teams contending for the prize pool of $50,000. Out of the lineup, five are invited teams from the Tier 1 leagues, with the remaining squad coming from the closed qualifier event held in India. Day 2 will feature two matches, with the first clash pitting Turkey's FUT Esports against India's True Rippers.

Similarly, Day 1 conducted two games, with the first one featuring India's True Rippers and Korea's Gen.G. The former put on a phenomenal performance as they pushed Gen.G to the absolute limit. However, Gen.G staged an incredible comeback to win the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series with a 2-1 scoreline.

In contrast, the second match between India's Global Esports and EMEA's Team Vitality was over rather quickly. The latter cruised through the Bo3 series and grabbed a 2-0 win.

FUT Esports vs True Rippers - Which team will begin Day 2 with a win at Valorant Convergence 2023?

Predictions

FUT Esports surpassed everyone's expectations in VCT 2023. The Turkish squad finished top three in the VCT EMEA League and qualified for every international Valorant event. For VCT 2024, the team made a couple of changes, with the most notable one being the recruitment of world champion, cNed. The roster was already regarded for its insane aim, and cNed's inclusion has certainly boosted their potential.

True Rippers competed through the Challengers League in VCT 2023. However, the team was marred by inconsistency and missed out on the Ascension event. For 2024, the squad had recruited Indian Valorant pros, DEATHMAKER, and hellff, which has led to a positive effect on their overall performance.

This Valorant matchup heavily favors FUT Esports, as their personnel are far more experienced. However, True Rippers proved their capabilities by pushing Gen.G to the limit in their first match of Convergence. Given this performance, they can make things difficult for FUT.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

FUT Esports' recent match was against Cloud9 in Red Bull Home Ground #4, with the former suffering a 1-2 loss. On the other hand, True Rippers faced Gen.G in Valorant Convergence 2023, where they also succumbed to a 1-2 defeat.

Potential lineups

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

True Rippers

Philip " Aryu " Vergara (IGL)

" Vergara (IGL) Shravana " Techno " Kumar Sahoo

" Kumar Sahoo Nereus " d1srupt " Lico

" Lico Debanjan " DEATHMAKER " Das

" Das Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Where to watch FUT Esports vs True Rippers

Interested readers can watch proceedings on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific.

FUT Esports vs True Rippers on Twitch:

FUT Esports vs True Rippers on YouTube:

FUT Esports vs True Rippers in Hindi:

The series will take place on December 14, 2023, at 11 pm PST/ December 15 at 8 am CET/ 12:30 pm IST/ 4 pm JST.

