G2 Esports Mixwell Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The competitive shooter game, Valorant, is one of the most popular games in 2022 and started its legacy in June 2020. Since its release, the game has seen a substantial rise in playerbase, given its excellent optimization and complex gameplay.
Due to its popularity, the game could also set up its esports ecosystem that cumulated the interests of many players. Moreover, with a year-long plan to support professional players all over the globe, the shooter game manages to keep its playerbase involved.
European Valorant professional team G2 Esports’ Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas is among the top players in the world. This article dives into everything about the player’s setup and configuration.
G2 Esports' Mixwell's Valorant settings
Many Valorant esports players belong to the Counter-Strike Global Offensive competitive scene, and G2 Esports’ Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas is one of them. Hailing from Spain, the professional has shown a lot of legendary play on the big stages of the Valorant Champions Tour European circuit.
For his admirable gameplay, many fans have felt curious about his rig for professional-level plays and his in-game settings.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.69
- eDPI: 276
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: AOC AG25FZ2E
- Mouse: Logitech G703
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Chair: Secretlab Titn G2 Edition
- Microphone: Blue Yeti Blackout Edition
- Mixer: Unknown
- Webcam: Unknown
- Arm: Blue Compass
PC Setting
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: Corsair Venuance RGB Pro 32GB
- Motherboard: Unknown
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
Note: The settings mentioned above and peripherals can change from time to time, as esports players always try to use the best gadgets in the market.