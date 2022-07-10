G2 Esports Mixwell Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The competitive shooter game, Valorant, is one of the most popular games in 2022 and started its legacy in June 2020. Since its release, the game has seen a substantial rise in playerbase, given its excellent optimization and complex gameplay.

Due to its popularity, the game could also set up its esports ecosystem that cumulated the interests of many players. Moreover, with a year-long plan to support professional players all over the globe, the shooter game manages to keep its playerbase involved.

European Valorant professional team G2 Esports’ Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas is among the top players in the world. This article dives into everything about the player’s setup and configuration.

G2 Esports' Mixwell's Valorant settings

Many Valorant esports players belong to the Counter-Strike Global Offensive competitive scene, and G2 Esports’ Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas is one of them. Hailing from Spain, the professional has shown a lot of legendary play on the big stages of the Valorant Champions Tour European circuit.

G2 m1xwell @Mixwell Just got 13-0'd and this is what happened last round. Just got 13-0'd and this is what happened last round. https://t.co/SBEicu48Ac

For his admirable gameplay, many fans have felt curious about his rig for professional-level plays and his in-game settings.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.69

eDPI: 276

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 0

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: AOC AG25FZ2E

Mouse: Logitech G703

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Logitech G Pro X Headset

Chair: Secretlab Titn G2 Edition

Microphone: Blue Yeti Blackout Edition

Mixer: Unknown

Webcam: Unknown

Arm: Blue Compass

PC Setting

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Corsair Venuance RGB Pro 32GB

Motherboard: Unknown

Cabinet: Unknown

AIO Cooler: Unknown

Note: The settings mentioned above and peripherals can change from time to time, as esports players always try to use the best gadgets in the market.

