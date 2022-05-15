G2 Esports vs FOKUS: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group A Week 1 predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

G2 Esports is ready to start its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage journey on the final day of Week 1. The team will face its German rival FOKUS in the second game of the day after the match between Guild Esports and M3 Champions.

G2 Esports was the runner-up in the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers and missed out on the title by a narrow margin last time. This time, the team is determined to lift the trophy. However, this is the first major appearance for FOKUS and hence the team dreams of making a statement by performing to its fullest potential in the competition.

G2 Esports and FOKUS: Who will start its VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers campaign with a win tonight?

G2 Esports and FOKUS are drawn in Group A and will play a best-of-three series tonight to start their VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers journey.

Prediction

Judging by the experience and firepower of both teams, G2 Esports is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. The mechanical and tactical prowess of the team will be beneficial in today's game. Moreover, the experience of playing in top-level tournaments will surely give G2 Esports an advantage in handling the pressure of the situation.

Whereas FOKUS' journey to the main event has been quite remarkable and from here, there is nothing to lose. This can bring out the A-game of these highly talented group of players and if they can do so, the team can also pull off an upset by defeating a giant like G2 Esports in its first game in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official event. Hence, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after their first encounter.

Recent results

G2 Esports has struggled to perform in its recent games, winning just two of its last five games. Meanwhile, FOKUS has maintained a flawless run to make it through to the main event.

G2 Esports and FOKUS recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

G2 Esports

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

FOKUS

Maximilian Bucher

Ilari "iluri" Puranen

Lewis "YaBoiLewis" Hughes

Vong Nguyen

Jakob "JUGi" Hansen

When and where to watch

The G2 Esports and FOKUS match in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 15 from 10:30 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? G2 Esports FOKUS 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen