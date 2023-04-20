Giants Gaming vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has been an entertaining event to witness. Now in Week 4, the teams are currently competing in the Regular Season to make their way to the Playoffs. Teams that finish in the top four of the Playoffs stage will then qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Day 2 of Week 4 has a couple of matches lined up, with one of them being between Giants Gaming and FUT Esports.

Week 4 began with a single matchup between Team Liquid and Team Heretics. Both these teams had underwhelming performances at LOCK//IN and haven't looked great in the league either. However, Team Liquid managed to rally together and win this BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

Giants Gaming vs FUT Esports - Who will win this matchup in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Having lost their first two matches, Giants Gaming had a rocky start in the EMEA League. As time progressed, they did manage to pick themselves up. Their overall tally is currently two wins and two losses with both wins coming in their last two matches.

FUT Esports have been amongst the more surprising teams in the EMEA league. After what was a decent performance at VCT LOCK//IN, the team has won three out of their four matches in the league. They currently sit in second place in the table.

The matchup favors FUT Esports as they have been performing comparatively better than Giants Gaming in the league. However, the Giants definitely have the potential to turn it around.

Head-to-head

Both of these teams have faced off only once before at the Red Bull Home Ground #2 in 2021. Giants Gaming won the BO3 series there by 2-0.

Recent results

Giants Gaming's last matchup was against BBL Esports at the VCT EMEA league. They won the BO3 series with a 2-0 scoreline.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against KOI, which they were able to win with a 2-0 clean sweep.

Potential Lineups

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this matchup on VCT EMEA's official Twitch and YouTube channels. They can also tune into watch parties held by streamers and pro players. The matchup will take place on Thursday, April 20, at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

