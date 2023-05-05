Create

Giants Gaming vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified May 05, 2023 10:28 GMT
Giants Gaming vs Team Heretics at VCT EMEA League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Giants Gaming vs Team Heretics at VCT EMEA League 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The VCT EMEA League is starting to get intense as the teams only have a few weeks left to make it to the Playoffs stage. The top six teams will make it to the Playoffs where they will get a chance to compete for the four slots for VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 6 Day 3 presents two matchups, and one of them is between Giants Gaming and Team Heretics.

BIG VICTORY FOR BBL 🔥 🔝 Third consecutive victory for @BBL_esports, overcoming @KOI on the third map! 👊 #VCTEMEA https://t.co/M9HbJOlunk

Both FUT Esports and BBL Esports were victorious in the Week 6 Day 2 matchups. FUT Esports won their BO3 (Best of Three) series against Karmine Corp by 2-0, whereas BBL Esports won their match by 2-1. This has now put both the winning teams in the top six.

Giants Gaming vs Team Heretics - Who will perform better in this match at the VCT EMEA League?

The playoffs race is getting more intense! 🔥 Here's the schedule for #VCTEMEA week 6! 👇 https://t.co/5Q6jOr1XPm

Predictions

Giants Gaming has had a decent run in 2023. They were able to win a series at VCT LOCK//IN before being eliminated by NRG Esports. Currently, they have won three out of their six matches at the VCT EMEA League.

Team Heretics, on the other hand, has struggled. Despite the roster being stacked with world-class players, they haven't been able to produce good results. They have won only one out of their six matches at the VCT EMEA League so far.

The matchup heavily favors Giants Gaming as Heretics has not been performing well in recent matches. On top of this, one of Heretics' players, zeek, will not be playing in this match due to internal issues. This puts them at a much bigger disadvantage.

We want to secure the playoffs in #VCTEMEA no matter what. 😡🫡After last week's loss, we can't afford any more fails and for tomorrow's game against @TeamHeretics we are training at our 100%.#WeAreGiants https://t.co/PwCe68LJ5u

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during Valorant Regional League Spain: Rising - Stage 2 in 2022 where Team Heretics won the BO1 (Best of One) series by 1-0.

Recent results

In their most recent match, Giants Gaming lost to Team Liquid by 2-1 in the BO3 series in the EMEA League.

Team Heretics' last match was against BBL Esports, and they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

1-2 against @BBL_esports.Unfortunately, we haven't been able to demonstrate our full potential in the tournament.Thanks for the support.#VamosHeretics | #THWIN | #VCTEMEA https://t.co/rmerw70PiD

Potential lineups

Giants Gaming

  • Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego
  • Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas
  • Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas
  • Emir "rhyme" Muminovic (IGL)
  • Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin
  • Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

Team Heretics

  • Ricardas "Boo" Lukasevicius (IGL)
  • Oscar "m1xwell" Canellas
  • Auni "AvovA" Chahade
  • Brandon "weber" Weber
  • Cista "keloqz" Wassim
  • Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

When and where to watch

Introducing your official watch party hosts for #VCTEMEA 🥳 https://t.co/wx4kDHXBW3

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. They can also consider tuning into the watch parties held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Friday, May 5 at 12 am PT/ 9 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match?

Giants Gaming

Team Heretics

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...