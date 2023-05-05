Giants Gaming vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is starting to get intense as the teams only have a few weeks left to make it to the Playoffs stage. The top six teams will make it to the Playoffs where they will get a chance to compete for the four slots for VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 6 Day 3 presents two matchups, and one of them is between Giants Gaming and Team Heretics.

Both FUT Esports and BBL Esports were victorious in the Week 6 Day 2 matchups. FUT Esports won their BO3 (Best of Three) series against Karmine Corp by 2-0, whereas BBL Esports won their match by 2-1. This has now put both the winning teams in the top six.

Giants Gaming vs Team Heretics - Who will perform better in this match at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Giants Gaming has had a decent run in 2023. They were able to win a series at VCT LOCK//IN before being eliminated by NRG Esports. Currently, they have won three out of their six matches at the VCT EMEA League.

Team Heretics, on the other hand, has struggled. Despite the roster being stacked with world-class players, they haven't been able to produce good results. They have won only one out of their six matches at the VCT EMEA League so far.

The matchup heavily favors Giants Gaming as Heretics has not been performing well in recent matches. On top of this, one of Heretics' players, zeek, will not be playing in this match due to internal issues. This puts them at a much bigger disadvantage.

Giants



After last week's loss, we can't afford any more fails and for tomorrow's game against



After last week's loss, we can't afford any more fails and for tomorrow's game against @TeamHeretics we are training at our 100%. We want to secure the playoffs in #VCTEMEA no matter what.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during Valorant Regional League Spain: Rising - Stage 2 in 2022 where Team Heretics won the BO1 (Best of One) series by 1-0.

Recent results

In their most recent match, Giants Gaming lost to Team Liquid by 2-1 in the BO3 series in the EMEA League.

Team Heretics' last match was against BBL Esports, and they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

Potential lineups

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukasevicius (IGL)

" Lukasevicius (IGL) Oscar " m1xwell " Canellas

" Canellas Auni " AvovA " Chahade

" Chahade Brandon " weber " Weber

" Weber Cista " keloqz " Wassim

" Wassim Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. They can also consider tuning into the watch parties held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Friday, May 5 at 12 am PT/ 9 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

