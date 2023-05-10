Giants Gaming vs Team Vitality - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is about to begin with Week 7 of Stage 1. As the Regular Season is approaching its final few weeks, teams will not have to give their all to qualify for the Playoffs. The top four teams from there will then qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 8 will open with two matchups, and one of them is Giants Gaming vs Team Vitality.

Week 6 ended with two interesting matchups. The first was between Team Liquid and NAVI. Team Liquid was playing the series with a sub and were on the backfoot. They were able to keep the series very close, but it was eventually NAVI that won the BO3 series by 2-0.

The second match was between Team Heretics and Giants Gaming. Team Heretics delivered a massive upset as they won the BO3 series by 2-0, even though they were playing with their assistant coach.

Giants Gaming vs Team Vitality - Who will be the better team in Week 7 in the VCT EMEA League?

Prediction

Giants Gaming has been giving a decent performance in 2023. They were able to win out a series in VCT LOCK//IN and also had a close game against the very strong NRG Esports. They have won three out of their seven matches so far in the VCT EMEA League.

Team Vitality has had a similar performance. They have also won three out of their seven matches in the EMEA League. Vitality consists of talented players led by the experienced IGL (In-game Leader), BONECOLD, and is considered by many as the darkhorse in the EMEA region.

Predicting the winner for the matchup is rather difficult as both teams have performed equally well in the league. Statistically, Giants Gaming has a slight edge over Team Vitality. Both teams need this win to solidify their spot for the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a few times before. The most recent was during the Champions Tour Europe Stage 3: Challengers 2 in 2021, where Giants Gaming won the BO3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Giants Gaming's most recent match in the league was against Team Heretics as they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Team Vitality's last match was against the defending champions, Fnatic. After a close match, Vitality lost the BO3 series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Santeri " BONECOLD " Sassi (IGL)

" Sassi (IGL) Michał " MOLSI " Łącki

" Łącki Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Karel " Twisten " Ašenbrener

" Ašenbrener Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

When and where to watch?

Interested readers can watch this match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

