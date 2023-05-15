Global Esports vs Team Secret - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League has begun with its last week of the Regular Season. The Pacific franchised teams have been competing for the past seven weeks to stay in the top six of the table to make it to the Playoffs, where the top three will qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo event. Week 8 Day 4 has two matches lined up, one between India's Global Esports and the Philippines' Team Secret.

Week 8 Day 3 had two incredible matchups that went the distance. The first was between RRQ and Talon Esports. Both teams absolutely dominated each other's map picks. Ultimately, it was the former that closed out the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-1.

The second matchup was between ZETA DIVISION and Gen.G. Having struggled in the beginning phases of the Regular Season, the former was able to get one step closer to the Playoffs as they beat the latter 2-1 in the BO3 series. ZETA was absolutely dominant in the decider map, Fracture, as they won 13-4.

Global Esports vs Team Secret - Who will secure themselves a spot for the Playoffs in VCT Pacific League?

Predictions

Global Esports had a tough start at VCT LOCK//IN as they were eliminated by Team Vitality in the first match. Since then, they have improved significantly and have become a force to reckon with. They are also the best team when it comes to Pistol rounds in the Pacific League. The team has won three out of their eight matches in the league.

On the other hand, Team Secret started off very strong as they defeated Team Liquid and gave viewers one of the biggest upset matches in VCT history. Their performance in the Pacific League has been great as well. The team has won four out of their eight matches in the league.

Statistically, this matchup favors Team Secret. Their performance has also been comparatively better than Global Esports, especially after winning 2-0 in the BO3 series against DRX. However, Global Esports is not an opponent they can take lightly. Both these teams desperately need this win to secure their spot in the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was against DetonatioN FocuMe. They won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Team Secret's most recent match in the league was against the South Korean tyrants, DRX. They also won their BO3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Jordan " AYRIN " He (IGL)

" He (IGL) Park " Bazzi " Jun-ki

" Jun-ki Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Ganesh " SkRossi " Gangadhar

" Gangadhar Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco (IGL)

Cristy Cuyco (IGL) Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan

Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera

Cabrera Adrian "invy" Reyes

Reyes Evan "Warbirds" Olzem (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific League. Another option is to tune into the several watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Monday, May 15, at 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST.

