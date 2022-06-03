Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Lower Bracket Round 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The excitement around the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs is already at its peak, and it will likely see a spike tonight with two high-voltage matches lined up. The first match between Enigma Gaming and Orangutan Gaming will decide the first qualifying team for VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers from the South Asian region.

However, the second game of the day is one of the most awaited games of the tournament. The most awaited 'Val-Classico' between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming is finally here, and the two rivals will face each other tonight in the SCS Lower Round 2 tie to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Match 1

⚔️

3 PM

Winner of this match goes to the Grand finals of



Match 2

A very big day for all the teams today in Skyesports Champions Series, Phase 3 - Chennai!

Match 1
⚔️ Enigma Gaming vs Orangutan Gaming
⏰3 PM
🎯 Winner of this match goes to the Grand finals of #SCS!

Match 2
⚔️ Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming have previously represented the South Asian region in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers. However, one will surely miss the opportunity this time and will find themselves eliminated from the SCS at the end of the game.

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming: Who will be the winner of the Val-Classico tonight in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs?

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming are two of the most successful teams in the region. Both teams have dominated almost every regional competition over the last two years. However, this time one will surely receive an early exit and will miss the opportunity to represent their region in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight in the SCS Playoffs, and the loser will go home empty-handed. The winner will get another chance to make it through to the APAC Stage 2 Challengers by winning the Lower Bracket Final tomorrow.

Prediction

It is quite difficult to predict a clear favorite. Both teams know their opponents well, and fans can expect another thrilling encounter tonight.

However, judging by the current form of both teams, Velocity Gaming appears to be in better shape for today's game. After several changes to their squad in the last few weeks, the team has finally started to find some momentum. The defending champions will definitely try to carry the momentum for the remainder of the competition.

Meanwhile, after facing some initial struggles, Global Esports is slowly returning to their full potential. The team has a high chance of besting their rival if they are able to put on their best performance tonight.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



GGs to both the teams for this amazing match!



This is insane! Global Esports & Revenant India just gave us one of the bests matches in SCS so far! It is Global Esports which will move forward from here to face their arch rivals!

GGs to both the teams for this amazing match!

Head-to-head

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming are two of the greatest rivals in the South Asian Valorant circuit. The two teams have faced each other 27 times in the past, and Velocity Gaming has a better record against their rival, having won 16 games. However, Global Esports already defeated Velocity Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Souvenir, the first Valorant LAN event in the region that was held last month. Today's match will be their second meeting in a LAN.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled to perform to their fullest potential in recent games. Both have won just three of their last five games. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in tonight's do-or-die clash.

Potential lineup

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Mohit "MW1" Wakle

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant fans can enjoy the much-awaited 'Val-Classico' between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 3 from 5.30 pm IST onwards.

