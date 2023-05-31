gMd Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Anthony "gMd" Guimond, born on January 29, 2001, is a highly skilled Canadian esports player who has made his mark in both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant. At the age of 22, gMd currently competes for iladies and TSM in the Valorant professional scene.

Having started his journey in the esports realm, gMd established himself as a prominent player in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. After gaining experience and honing his skills, he transitioned to the world of Valorant, where he continues to showcase his talent and make a name for himself.

All about gMd's Valorant settings and gear

Prior to his involvement with TSM, gMd was a part of Team Rossy. Their most recent match took place on May 17, 2023, against Disguised. Currently, gMd is actively participating in the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America: Playoffs.

Having amassed a notable amount of prize money, gMd's total winnings currently stand at $20,441.67. These earnings are a testament to his skill and dedication to his craft.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 360

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.85

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: NA

Inner Line Length: NA

Inner Line Thickness: NA

Inner Line Offset: NA

Movement Error: NA

Firing Error: NA

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: On

Movement Error Multiplier: 0.025

Firing Error Multiplier: 0.2

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.606

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro Headset

Throughout his career, gMd has represented various teams, primarily Canadian ones during the early stages. However, he experienced international opportunities when he was signed by Rogue and later Spacestation in 2018 and 2019, respectively. These signings allowed him to compete in diverse North American competitions, broadening his skill set and enhancing his overall gameplay.

Towards the latter part of his career, gMd returned to the Canadian esports scene by joining LiViD. This move brought him back to familiar territory, as he played alongside some of his current teammates on Gen.G. His performance during this time showcased his potential and solidified his presence in the North American CS scene.

gMd's transition to Valorant from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was seamless, as he quickly made an impact. During the beta phase of the game, he helped his team establish dominance by triumphing over top North American lineups in events like the Nerd Street Gamers Open 2 and, notably, the T1 Invitational. These victories demonstrated his adaptability and skill in both titles.

As gMd continues to compete at the highest level in Valorant, his contributions to the world of esports and his quest for excellence remain an exciting aspect of his journey.

